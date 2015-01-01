पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव आयोग पर सवाल:कमलनाथ का आरोप- पुलिस व प्रशासन की मदद से भाजपा ने बूथ कैप्चरिंग की, हिंसक घटानाओं पर संज्ञान न लेना दुखद

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने बूथ कैप्चरिंग का आरोप लगाते हुए चुनाव आयोग की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठाए।
  • सबूत देने के बाद भी चुनाव आयोग ने एक्शन नहीं लिया
  • मतदान के दौरान हुईं घटनाओं के मामले दर्ज नहीं किए गए

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने एक बार फिर उप चुनाव में धन-बल का उपयोग होने का आरोप लगाया है। कमलनाथ ने चुनाव आयोग की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा है कि भाजपा ने पुलिस और प्रशासन की मदद से बूथ कैप्चरिंग की। मतदान के दौरान कई जगह गोली चलने की घटनाएं हुईं, लेकिन आयोग द्वारा संज्ञान न लेना दुखद है। जबकि ऐसी घटनाओं की शिकायतें सबूत के साथ दी गईं हैं। उन्होंने चेतावनी भरे लहजे में कहा है कि चुनाव में जिन अधिकारियों का भाजपा को सरंक्षण मिला, वे समझ लें कि राजनैतिक संरक्षण् स्थायी नहीं होता है।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने जारी बयान में कहा है कि मतदान के दौरान हुईं हिंसक घटानाओं के वीडियों व अन्य प्रमाण से साफ है कि बूथ कैंप्चरिंग कराई गई। इसकी शिकायत उम्मीदवारों ने चुनाव आयोग के समक्ष प्रस्तुत कर पुनर्मतदान की मांग की,लेकिन चुनाव आयोग ने इस कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया और न ही इन घटनाओं पर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज किए गए।

उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस और प्रशासन द्वारा ऐसे तत्वों की खुलकर मदद की गई , उनकी मूक सहमति से ही यह सब घटित हुआ है। इससे स्पष्ट है कि अफसरों ने निष्पक्ष भूमिका का निर्वहन नहीं किया। उनकी गतिविधियां रिकॉर्डेड हैं और वे भविष्य में इसके लिए उत्तरदायी होंगे।

