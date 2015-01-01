पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के साइड इफेक्ट:एम्स में हर शुक्रवार को चार घंटे ओपीडी, पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक में 80% मरीज 50 से ज्यादा उम्र के

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
27,919 कोरोना मरीज हैं अब तक शहर में।
  • स्वस्थ होकर लौटे मरीजों को हफ्ते में दो दिन कराई जाती है स्पेशल एक्सरसाइज
  • 24 हजार 544 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, 1764 एक्टिव मरीज हैं शहर मेंं

कोरोना की चपेट में आए मरीज यूं तो हफ्ते, दो हफ्ते में ठीक हो जाते हैं, लेकिन कुछ को इसके बाद भी कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे मरीजों के लिए राहत की बात ये है कि ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस (एम्स) के पल्मोनरी रिहेबिलिटेशन सेंटर में पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक का संचालन किया जा रहा है।

यहां आने वाले मरीज दवाइयों के बजाय एक्सरसाइज की मदद से स्वस्थ हो रहे हैं। क्लीनिक अभी हफ्ते में एक दिन शुक्रवार को सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक संचालित की जा रही है। क्लीनिक में आने वाले मरीजों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जाता है। इसके बाद रजिस्टर्ड मरीजों को हफ्ते दो दिन बुधवार और शुक्रवार को बुलाकर एक्सरसाइज कराई जाती है।

पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक में पहुंच रहे मरीजों में 80% से ज्यादा मरीजों की उम्र 50 के पार है। इनमें भी ज्यादा से ज्यादा मरीज वो हैं जो संक्रमण के चलते आईसीयू में भर्ती हुए या फिर 10 दिन से ज्यादा अस्पताल में भर्ती रहकर अपना इलाज कराया था।

कोरोना के बाद मरीजों को ये हो रही हैं परेशानी-थकान, सांस फूलना, मसल्स पेन, सिर दर्द, बदन दर्द, गले में दर्द, नसों में दर्द, भूख नहीं लगना, नींद नहीं आना, घबराहट, बेचैनी, डर का एहसास होना और फेंफड़ों में संक्रमण।

और बढ़ेगी मरीजों की संख्या

एम्स के डॉक्टरों की मानें तो पोस्ट कोविड परेशानियां मरीजों में बहुतायत में देखने को मिल रही हैं। लेकिन, ज्यादातर लोग इनको अनदेखा कर रहे हैं। जबकि, कुछ मरीज जानकारी के अभाव में अस्पताल नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। जैसे-जैसे जागरूकता बढ़ रही है, पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक में मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा होगा।

^कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद मरीज पूरी तरह से ठीक नहीं होता है उसमें कुछ परेशानियां रह जाती हैं। इसके लिए हमने पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक शुरू की है। यहां मरीजों को हफ्ते में दो दिन एक्सरसाइज कराई जाती हैं, ताकि वे अपने पुराने रुटीन में पहुंच सकें।
-डॉ. अल्केश खुराना, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर, पल्मोनरी डिपार्टमेंट, एम्स

