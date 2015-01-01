पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • From July Till Now, 67 People Have Forgotten Forgotten Goods At The Airport, Only 12 Arrived

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजाभोज एयरपोर्ट:जुलाई से लेकर अब तक, एयरपोर्ट पर 67 लोग भूले सामान, लेने पहुंचे सिर्फ 12

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छूटे सामान में सबसे ज्यादा 11 बेल्ट्स, फिर नजर और धूप के चश्मे

काेरोनाकाल में फ्लाइट्स शहर से बाहर आने-जाने के लिए सबसे सुरक्षित ट्रांसपोर्ट रहा, लेकिन एयरपोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एएआई) की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक इस बीच एयरपोर्ट पर अपना सामान भूल आने वाले लोगों की तादाद भी काफी रही। बीते 4 महीनों में 67 लोग अपना सामान राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट पर भूल आए। लेकिन, इन महीनों में अपने सामान को वापिस लेने के लिए केवल 12 लोगों ने ही कोशिश की।

एयरपोर्ट की लॉस्ट एंड फाउंड सेल ने जिन 67 सामानों को कलेक्ट किया, उनमें से सबसे ज्यादा 11 बेल्ट्स मिलीं। वहीं, दूसरे स्थान पर नजर और धूप के चश्मे, पानी की बोतलें और जैकेट भूले। इसके अलावा पर्स, नेक पिलो, पेंटिंग, पेन ड्राइव्स, वाई-फाई और पावर बैंक समेत पेंटिंग्स तक शहर के लोग एयरपोर्ट पर ही भूलकर आ गए हैं।

90 दिनों में वापिस पा सकते हैं अपना छूटा हुआ सामान
अगर आपका भी कोई सामान छूट गया है, तो आपको एयरपोर्ट मैनेजर ऑफिस में कॉल करना होगा। छूटे सामान को वापिस पाने के लिए आपके पास बोर्डिंग पास या जर्नी प्रूफ, पासपोर्ट या सरकारी आईडी कार्ड की कॉपी होनी चाहिए। साथ ही सामान की जानकारी होनी चाहिए, जो आप वापिस पाना चाहते हैं। क्लेम अप्रूव होने के दस दिनों के भीतर आप इसे एयरपोर्ट से ले सकते हैं। यह सामान 90 दिनों तक एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी सुरक्षित रखती है, जिसे आप वापिस पा सकते हैं। बाद में यह सरकारी नियमों के अनुसार जमा हो जाते हैं। भोपाल के लोग 9425012746 नंबर पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें