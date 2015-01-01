पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जरा सी जिद में जिंदगी से तोड़ा नाता:पिता ने कार नहीं चलाने दी तो साकेत नगर के बीई छात्र गगन ने किया था सुसाइड

भोपाल30 मिनट पहले
तिरुपति में मां के साथ गगन।
  • पंखा साफ करते वक्त बोला था, ये भी कोई सुसाइड करने की चीज है और 10 दिन बाद उसी पंखे पर झूल गया
  • रात को मां कमरे की लाइट बंद करने गईं तो देखा बेटा पंखे से लटका है

साकेत नगर का मकान नंबर 287 (9-ए)। एक दिन पहले इसी घर के अपने कमरे में गगन ने फांसी लगा ली थी। आंगन में बमुश्किल 4-5 लोग बैठे थे। एक कोने में बैठी मां चित्रा कहने लगीं, उसने तो कभी बाइक तक नहीं मांगी थी, कहता था जब कमाने लगूंगा तो खुद खरीदूंगा। शुक्रवार की बात है दोस्तों का फोन आया तो गगन बाहर जाने के लिए पिता से कार की चाबी मांग रहा था।

बहस होने लगी तो घरवाले चुप हो गए और गगन अपने कमरे में लौट गया। रात को मां कमरे की लाइट बंद करने गईं तो देखा बेटा पंखे से लटका है। दो बहनों का इकलौता भाई था गगन। घर में सबका ख्याल रखने वाला।

मां कहतीं हैं- उसे मेरे हाथ के छोले-भटूरे बहुत पसंद थे, अब किसके लिए बनाऊंगी

गगन के पैदा होने से कुछ साल पहले उसके नाना ने मन्नत मांगी थी। बेटी को बेटा हुआ तो तिरुपति दर्शन करने जाएंगे। अभी पिछले ही साल की तो बात है, जब गगन 22 साल का हुआ, तो पूरा परिवार तिरुपति बालाजी गया था। उसे फोटो खींचनेे का बड़ा शौक था, मां से वादा किया था- ‘मेरी नौकरी लग जाएगी, फिर तुम्हें पूरा देश घुमाऊंगा’। गगन की मां 22 सालों से बेटे की लंबी उम्र के लिए हर महीने गणेश चतुर्थी का व्रत रखतीं थी। और बेटा व्रत वाले दिन अपने हाथ से उन्हें पूड़ी सब्जी बनाकर खिलाता था।

मां कहती हैं, आज तक उसने हमारी किसी बात का पलटकर जवाब तक नहीं दिया। पता नहीं कुछ दिनों से वो बदल सा गया था। शायद गलत दोस्तों की संगत थी। घर में जब पिछले दिनों दीवाली की सफाई हो रही थी, तो पंखा साफ करते गगन ने एक्टर सुशांत सिंह का जिक्र बहन से किया था।

वो बोला, ये पंखा भी कोई सुसाइड की चीज है। बेचारा, कैसे झेलता होगा इतना वजन? गगन ने तो ये भी कहा था कि मरना क्यों है, जीकर भी तो जिंदगी को एंजॉय किया जा सकता है। लेकिन इसके बमुश्किल 10 दिन बाद उसने पंखे से ही लटककर अपनी जान दे दी।

वरना उसने तो खुद माना था कि वो अपनी गलत संगत से दूर जाना चाहता है। बड़ी बहन के पास इंदौर जाकर पोस्टग्रैजुएशन करने का प्लान भी था उसका। गगन का कमरा पूरा किताबों से ही भरा है। मां कहती हैं उसे बस खाने का शौक था। मेरे हाथ के छोले भटूरे उसे सबसे ज्यादा पसंद थे, अब किसके लिए बनाऊंगी?

