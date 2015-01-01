पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  Gas Cylinders Again Expensive By Rs 50, Increase Of Rs 100 In 15 Days; There Is Still No Trace Of Subsidy

एलपीजी:गैस सिलेंडर फिर 50 रुपए महंगा, 15 दिन में 100 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी; सब्सिडी का अब भी कोई अता-पता नहीं

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फिर महंगा हुआ गैस सिलेंडर
  • मंगलवार को 650 से बढ़कर 700 रुपए हो गई रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत

तेल विपणन कंपनियों (ओएमसी) ने 15 दिन के भीतर दूसरी बार रसोई गैस के दाम 50 रुपए बढ़ा दिए हैं। राजधानी में अब 14.2 किलो का घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 700 रुपए का पड़ेगा। इससे पहले 2 दिसंबर को भी रसोई गैस के दाम 50 रुपए ही बढ़ाए गए थे। इसे मिलाकर रसोई गैस 100 रुपए महंगी हो चुकी है।

दाम बढ़ाने के बावजूद कंपनियों ने अब तक अपनी गैस एजेंसी संचालकों के पोर्टल में सब्सिडी की कोई जानकारी नहीं भेजी है। है। एलपीजी विक्रेता संघ (भोपाल) के अध्यक्ष आरके गुप्ता के मुताबिक दाम 700 रुपए होने के बाद सब्सिडी मिलेगी या नहीं, यह एक या दो दिन में पता चलेगा।

कमर्शियल सिलेंडर भी महंगा

सरकार ने आठ माह से रसोई गैस पर कोई सब्सिडी जारी नहीं की है। तेल कंपनियों ने 5 किग्रा वाले रसोई गैस के छोटू सिलेंडर के दाम भी 18 रुपए बढ़ाए हैं। अब यह सिलेंडर 241.50 रुपए की जगह 259.50 रुपए का आएगा। व्यावसायिक उपयोग वाले 19 किग्रा के कमर्शियल सिलेंडर के दामों में 36 रुपए की ही बढ़ोतरी की गई है। अब यह सिलेंडर 1301.50 रुपए की जगह 1337.50 रुपए का मिलेगा।

30 नवंबर के बाद से अब तक दामों में 14.28 फीसदी का इजाफा

15 दिसंबर 2 दिसंबर 30 नवंबर अंतर
रसोई गैस (14.2 किग्रा) 700 रु. 650 रु. 600 रु. 100 (14.28%)
छाेटू रसोई गैस (5 किग्रा) 259.50 रु. 241.50 रु. 223.50 रु. 36 (13.87%)
कमर्शियल सिलेंडर (19 किग्रा) 1337.50 रु. 1301.50 रु. 1247.50 रु. 90 (7.21%)

