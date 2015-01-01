पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना 2.0- विवाह समारोह गाइडलाइन:शादी हाॅल से इस तरह निकलें कि रात 10 बजे से पहले घर पहुंच जाएं

भोपाल39 मिनट पहले
भोपाल कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया (फाइल फोटो)

आज देवउठनी ग्यारस से विवाह समारोह शुरू हो जाएंगे। कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण तमाम पाबंदियों के बीच उठते सवालों पर कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया के जवाब-

क्या मैं रात 10 बजे तक शादी समाराेह में रुक सकता हूं या 10 बजे से पहले मुझे घर पहुंचना होगा?
जवाब - रात 10 बजे तक घर पहुंचना होगा। इस तरह से प्लान करें कि निर्धारित समय-सीमा में घर पहुंच जाएं।

शादी से लौटते वक्त मुझे देर हो जाती है तो क्या पुलिस के रोके जाने पर इन्विटेशन कार्ड दिखाना होगा?
- इन्विटेशन कार्ड दिखाने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। रात 10 बजे तक समय निर्धारित है। इसी के भीतर वापस लौटें।

रात में होने वाली रस्में कैसे होंगी? इसमें कितने लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे?
- रात में होने वाली रस्मों पर कोई रोक नहीं है। इसमें विवाह स्थल पर अधिकतम 30 लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे। बारात में 50 लोग जा सकेंगे।

यदि किसी शादी वाले घर में मेहमान आए हैं तो वहां कितने लोग एकसाथ रुक सकेंगे?
- जिस घर में मेहमान आएं हैं वे यह देखें कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन होता रहे। घर के हिसाब से इसकी व्यवस्था बनाई जाए। सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार वाले लोग न हाेंं।

क्या शादी समारोह के लिए परमिशन लेनी होगी? यदि हां तो किससे? 100 से कम मेहमान आने वाले हों तो भी क्या परमिशन लेनी होगी?
- शादी समारोह के लिए अलग से कोई परमिशन नहीं लेना होगी। एसडीएम कार्यालय में इसकी सूचना देना होगी। संख्या बताना हाेगी।

यदि शादियों को लेकर आयोजक व मैरिज गार्डन संचालक द्वारा कोविड गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन होता है तो उस पर क्या कार्रवाई होगी?
- अगर शिकायत मिलती है या जांच के दौरान गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन पाया जाता है तो कार्रवाई होगी। सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था रखें, लाेग मास्क लगाएं यह ध्यान रखें।

पंडित-पुजारी, कैटरिंग, बैंड-बाजे वालों के लिए भी कोई गाइडलाइन है क्या? वो कैसे आ-जा सकेंगे?
- शादी समारोह में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी, श्रमिक आदि को उनकी गतिविधि के लिए निर्धारित समय के बाद भी आवाजाही में कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है।

विवाह समारोहों की मॉनिटरिंग कौन और किस तरह करेगा?
- एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, संबंधित थाने के कर्मचारी मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे। नियमों का उल्लंघन पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

