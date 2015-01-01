पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लॉकडाउन और लोगों की जागरुकता का असर:मिट्‌टी के गणेश और घरों-कुंडों में विसर्जन से मुस्कुराए घाट, सभी तालाबों में कम हुआ प्रदूषण

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल जलस्रोतों में प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान प्रदूषण में खासी कमी आई है।
  • पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल कम प्रदूषित हुए शहर के जलस्रोत
  • जो गंदगी हर साल तालाब में जाती थी, वह कुंड में रह गई

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस बार गणेशोत्सव पर तालाब में प्रतिमा विसर्जन पर रोक थी। इसके अलावा दैनिक भास्कर की थीम मिट्‌टी के गणेश घर में ही विसर्जन को लेकर भी लोगों ने जागरूकता दिखाई। इसका असर यह हुआ कि ज्यादातर लोगों ने घर में ही प्रतिमा का विसर्जन किया। निगम अमले ने भी लोगों द्वारा दी गईं प्रतिमाओं को विसर्जन स्थल पर बने कुंड में ही विसर्जित किया।

इसका फायदा यह हुआ कि जो गंदगी हर साल तालाब में जाती थी, वह कुंड में रह गई। इससे विसर्जन का मुख्य स्थल प्रेमपुरा घाट भी मुस्कुरा उठा। मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल (एमपीपीसीबी) द्वारा इस बार जारी की गई मॉनीटरिंग रिपोर्ट के अनुसार प्रेमपुरा पर रखे विसर्जन कुंड में डिसॉल्व्ड ऑक्सीजन का लेवल विसर्जन के दौरान 6.1 रह गया था। 5वें दिन यह सुधरकर 7.5 तक पहुंचा।

विसर्जन से पहले यह 10.2 था, यानी विसर्जन के 5 दिन बाद भी पानी पूरी तरह साफ नहीं हुआ था। यही स्थिति अन्य विसर्जन कुंड की थी। पिछले साल प्रेमपुरा घाट पर विसर्जन के पहले डिसॉल्व्ड ऑक्सीजन 7.8 थी, विसर्जन के दौरान 4.2 पर पहुंच गई थी और 5 दिन बाद भी यह 7.2 पर पहुंची थी। यानी पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल बड़े तालाब समेत शहर के तमाम जलस्रोतों में प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान प्रदूषण में खासी कमी आई है। साथ ही जो प्रदूषण हुआ भी, वह जल्द कम हो गया।

दुर्गा प्रतिमा विसर्जनः सैंपल का परीक्षण अभी जारी
दुर्गा प्रतिमा विसर्जन के सैंपल का परीक्षण जारी है। पीसीबी वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार सीपीसीबी की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार अब विसर्जन के पहले, दौरान, तीसरे, पांचवें, सातवें व नौवें दिन के सैंपल लेने हैं। पिछले साल तक विसर्जन से पहले, दौरान व 5वें दिन के ही सैंपल लिए जाते थे।

बैरागढ़ विसर्जन कुंडः कॉपर का लेवल 20.02 हुआ
यहां पहले कॉपर का लेवल 0.629 था, वह बढ़कर 20.02 हो गया था। खटलापुरा में मैंगनीज का लेवल 1.437 से बढ़कर 5.81 हो गया था। प्रेमपुरा पर भी मैंगनीज का लेवल 2.382 से बढ़ कर 6.15 पाया गया। यदि सीधे तालाब में मूर्तियां विसर्जित होतीं तो यह सारे हैवी मेटल तालाब में घुल गए होते।

डिसॉल्व्ड ऑक्सीजनः जलीय जीव-जंतु के लिए जरूरी
डिसॉल्व्ड ऑक्सीजन मछली और अन्य जलीय जीव जंतु के जीवन के लिए जरूरी है। 5 मिग्रा प्रति लीटर से कम होने पर इनके के लिए खतरा साबित होता है। यदि कुछ घंटों के लिए भी यह 1-2 मिग्रा प्रति लीटर रह जाए तो मछली मर सकती हैं। डिसॉल्व्ड ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा 110% से अधिक नहीं होना चाहिए।

किडनी और हड्‌डी रोगों का कारण बनती है हैवी मेटल्स
पानी में घुलने वाले कॉपर, मैंगनीज, क्रोमियम, जिंक जैसे हैवी मेटल मनुष्यों के लिए खतरनाक साबित होते हैं। ऐसा पानी पीने से किडनी और हड्‌डी रोग होने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें