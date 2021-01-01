पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संपत्तिकर में गड़बड़ी:5 साल में भी पूरा नहीं हुआ जीआईएस सर्वे; 85 वार्डों में से 10 में तो शुरू ही नहीं हुआ

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अब निगम खुद के स्टाफ से ही कराएगा वेरिफिकेशन। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
अब निगम खुद के स्टाफ से ही कराएगा वेरिफिकेशन। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • निगम को फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन ही कराना था तो जीआईएस सर्वे क्यों
  • अब निगम खुद के स्टाफ से ही कराएगा वेरिफिकेशन

प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स वसूली को बेहतर बनाने के लिए भोपाल में पांच साल पहले शुरू हुआ जीआईएस सर्वे आज तक पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। शहर के 85 वार्डों में से 10 वार्डों में तो सर्वे का काम हो ही नहीं पाया। शेष 75 वार्डों में सर्वे का फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन शुरू होकर बीच में ही बंद हो गया। सवाल यह है कि यदि प्रॉपर्टी के फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन को ही मान्यता दी जाना थी तो जीआईएस सर्वे क्यों कराया गया? क्योंकि मैदानी अमले द्वारा टैक्स वसूली में गड़बड़ी की शिकायतों पर ही जीआईएस सर्वे कराने का निर्णय लिया गया था।

नगर निगम ने 2016 में नागपुर की एडीसीसी कंपनी को 4 करोड़ 73 लाख रुपए में पूरे शहर के सभी भवनों का जीआईएस सर्वे करने का काम सौंपा गया था। कंपनी को तीन साल यानी 2019 तक यह सर्वे पूरा करना था। लेकिन अब तक शहर के दस वार्डों में सर्वे नहीं हो सका है। कंपनी को अब तक लगभग दो करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान हो चुका है।

ऐसी गड़बड़ियां आईं सामने

  • फ्लैट का एरिया बढ़ा दिया गया
  • सिंगल मकान को डुप्लेक्स दिखाया गया
  • ओपन स्पेस को भी निर्मित क्षेत्र बता दिया
  • स्वयं निवास में किराएदार लिख दिया
  • कई मकान सर्वे में छूट गए।
  • संपत्ति कर छूट वाले भवनों को भी टैक्स के दायरे में शामिल कर दिया।

भोपाल उत्तर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वार्डों में नहीं हुआ सर्वे
जीआईएस सर्वे की शुरुआत भेल क्षेत्र से हुई थी। दो साल पहले जब सर्वे टीम भोपाल उत्तर विधानसभा के वार्डों में पहुंची तो उसे खासे विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। बाद में विधायक आरिफ अकील के हस्तक्षेप के बाद सर्वे को टाल दिया गया। तब से यह सर्वे बंद है, हालांकि नगर निगम के अफसर कह रहे हैं कि सर्वे किया जा रहा है।

डाटा अपलोड करते ही सामने आईं गड़बड़ियां
जिन 75 वार्डों में सर्वे का काम पूरा हो गया उनका डाटा निगम के रिकाॅर्ड में अपलोड होतेे ही गड़बड़ियां सामने आ गईं। वार्डों और जोन कार्यालयों में शिकायतें आने पर नगर निगम ने फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन कराने का निर्णय लिया।

पहले जहां सर्वे हुआ वहां अब माैके पर कई बदलाव
सर्वे से जुड़े लोग बताते हैं कि कई लोगों ने मकान के भीतर जाकर मैजरमेंट की अनुमति नहीं दी। उनका सर्वो डिस्टोमीटर से बाहर से ही किया गया। इसमें मैजरमेंट में गड़बड़ी हो सकती है। पांच साल पहले जहां सर्वे हुआ था वहां मौके पर बदलाव हो गए।

नाराज होकर स्टूडेंट्स ने काम छोड़ा
नगर निगम ने इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट्स को वेरिफिकेशन के काम में लगाया था। दो वार्डों में ही वेरिफिकेशन के दौरान स्टूडेंट्स को सर्वे की कई गड़बड़ियां मिलीं। इसके बाद मानदेय और नगर निगम के अधिकारियों के रवैये से नाराज होकर स्टूडेंट्स ने काम छोड़ दिया। अब नगर निगम स्वयं के स्टाफ से वेरिफिकेशन कराने की बात कह रहा है।

प्रदेश में ऐसे हाल- 119 निकायों में जहां सर्वे हुआ वहां भी कई गड़बड़ियां मिलीं
नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग ने सभी नगरीय निकायों को संपत्ति का जीआईएस सर्वे कराने को कहा था। इसके लिए मार्च 2019 तक की डेडलाइन तय की गई थी। 119 निकायों में तो पिछले दिनों ही सर्वे के लिए टेंडर हुए हैं। जहां इसका काम पूरा होने का दावा किया जा रहा है, वहां भी इसमें कई गड़बड़ियां सामने आई हैं। नगरीय प्रशासन का दावा है कि सर्वे पूरा होने के बाद उसके रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज संपत्तियों की संख्या डेढ़ सौ फीसदी बढ़ेगी। इससे उसकी आय में भी इसी अनुपात में बढ़ोतरी का अनुमान लगाया गया है।

वेरिफिकेशन जरूरी है, हम अपने स्टाफ से ही कराएंगे
व्यावहारिक रूप से वेरिफिकेशन जरूरी है। कई स्थानों पर पांच साल पहले सर्वे हुआ था, तब से अब तक परिस्थितियां बदल गई हैं। इंजीनियरिंग स्टूडेंट्स को मानदेय का भुगतान कर दिया है। अब हम अपने स्टाफ से ही वेरिफिकेशन कराएंगे। बाकी वार्डों में भी सर्वे जारी है।
- वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser