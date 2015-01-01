पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में क्षेत्रीय संतुलन को दें महत्व : विश्नोई

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मध्यप्रदेश में संपन्न हुये उपचुनाव में भाजपा को मिले बम्पर बहुमत के बाद मंत्री मंडल विस्तार की चर्चा तेज हो गई है। वहीं बीजेपी के कुछ वरिष्ठ नेता मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में क्षेत्रीय संतुलन की बात कर पार्टी को आगाह कर रहे हैं। ऐसे मामले में पूर्व मंत्री और जबलपुर पाटन सीट से बीजेपी विधायक अजय विश्नाई ने एक बार पुन: बयान देकर भाजपा में हलचल मचा दी है।

दरअसल शुक्रवार को अजय बिश्नोई ने बयान देते हुए कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान समय आने पर केबिनेट का विस्तार कर देंगे। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि आपाधापी में हुए मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में पहले क्षेत्रीय संतुलन का ध्यान नही रखा गया था। उनका यही भी कहना है कि उस समय ग्वालियर-चंबल क्षेत्र को अधिक महत्व देना समय की आवश्यकता थी, परंतु आज वह स्थिति नही है। यही वजह है कि इस बार मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार सोच-विचार के साथ करना चाहिए।

वहीं इस विस्तार में क्षेत्रीय संतुलन का भी विशेष ध्यान रखा जाना चाहिए। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि वे विधानसभा अध्यक्ष नहीं बनना चाहते है। गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस से भाजपा में आने वाले मंत्रियों के साथ मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार किया था। जिसके बाद बिश्नोई ने सख्त तेवर अपनाये थे।

अजय बिश्नोई ने कई बार कहा कि महाकौशल तथा विंध्य को पर्याप्त प्रतिनिधित्व मिलना चाहिए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में महाकौशल की उपेक्षा की गई है। आज शिवराज मंत्रीमंडल में 8 मंत्री पद खाली है। इसमें तुलसी सिलावट और गोविंद सिंह राजपूत का रास्ता लगभग साफ है। ऐसे में चार पद पर शिवराज सीनियर बीजेपी लीडरों को प्राथमिकता दे सकते है। ऐसे में देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि क्या शिवराज सरकार वरिष्ठ भाजपाई की नाराजगी दूर करने में सफल होते है या नहीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें