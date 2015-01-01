पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मार्ट सिटी ने सहेजी धरोहर:पुराने भोपाल की शान सदर मंजिल दिवाली पर जगमगाई

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
दिवाली पर सदर मंजिल रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से हुआ रोशन
  • स्मार्ट सिटी सदर मंजिल का कर रहा है रिनोवेशन
  • रिनोवेशन का काम अंतिम चरण में

राजधानी की ऐतिहासिक इमारत सदर मंजिल रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमग हो गई है। भोपाल स्मार्ट सिटी डेवलपमेंट काॅर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड सदर मंजिल का स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना के अंतर्गत जीर्णोद्वार किया जा रहा है। ऐतिहासिक इमारत के जीर्णोद्वार का कार्य अंतिम चरण में पहुंच गया है। इसके तहत इस इमारत को रंग-बिरंगी लाइट्स की रोशनी में जगमग किया गया। इससे इमारत का भव्य ऐतिहासिक स्वरूप उभर कर सामने आ गया। उल्लेखनीय है कि भोपाल स्मार्ट सिटी डेवलपमेंट काॅर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड ने सदर मंजिल को स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना के पेन सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत हेरिटेज कंजर्वेशन का काम शुरु किया था। पुरातत्ववेत्ता की निगरानी में अलग-अलग चरणों में का शुरु हुआ। पहले चरण में फ्रंट फसाट और दूसरे चरण में दरबार हाॅल और अन्य हिस्सों को काम किया गया। निर्माण के लिए उड़द दाल, मैथी, जूट, गुड़, मार्बल पाउडर, चूना और सरखी आदि का इस्तेमाल किए गए। पूर्व में भी इमारत इन्ही चीजों से बनी थी। कार्य राजस्थान के कारीगरों द्वारा किया गया। इससे अब इमारत का पुराना स्वरूप दिखाई देने लगा है।

