नई व्यवस्था:सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों को प्राइवेट स्कूल के टीचरों से पढ़ने का मौका मिलेगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
300 से ज्यादा स्कूलों में इस योजना को किया जाएगा लागू। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • अशोका गार्डन के एक स्कूल के टीचर्स को पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत यह काम दिया गया था

प्राइवेट स्कूलों के योग्य, अतिरिक्त योग्यताधारी और अपने विषय के अलावा अन्य विषयों का ज्ञान रखने वाले शिक्षकों को अब अपने क्षेत्र के सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ाने का मौका दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्राइवेट स्कूलों के शिक्षकों के विषयवार व गतिविधि के हिसाब से क्लस्टर बनेंगे। क्लस्टर में शामिल प्राइवेट स्कूल के शिक्षकों को उनके नजदीक के सरकारी स्कूल में सप्ताह में, पखवाड़े में व उनकी इच्छा के अनुसार पढ़ाने या गतिविधि करवाने का मौका मिल सकेगा।

राजधानी में इस तरह का प्रयोग सबसे पहले उन क्षेत्रों में किया जाएगा, जिनमें सरकारी स्कूल तो हैं, लेकिन प्राइवेट स्कूलों की तुलना में विषयवार शिक्षकों की कमी अक्सर बनी रहती है। इस योजना को नए क्लेवर के साथ अगले शिक्षण सत्र में लागू किया जाएगा। अशोका गार्डन स्थित जीबी कॉन्वेंट स्कूल के कुछ शिक्षकों को आसपास के सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ाने का मौका पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री व क्षेत्रीय विधायक विश्वास सारंग ने शुरू किया था। प्रोजेक्ट काफी सफल रहा था, पर कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते उस योजना को आगे नहीं बढ़ाया जा सका था।

ऐसे मिला आइडिया..सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुति देने सरकारी स्कूल आते हैं प्राइवेट टीचर
आमतौर पर स्कूलों में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के आयोजन के दौरान प्राइवेट स्कूल के डांस, सांस्कृतिक विभाग व म्यूजिक टीचर को सरकारी स्कूलों में बुलाया जाता है। वे वहां पहुंच कर कार्यक्रम तैयार करवाते हैं और उनका प्रस्तुति करण करवाने में भी अहम भूमिका अदा करते हैं। इसी आदान-प्रदान को देखते हुए चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री की टीम को यह आइडिया आया कि अकेले सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का ही क्यों, अन्य कठिन विषयों को समझाने के लिए भी प्राइवेट स्कूलों के शिक्षकों का उपयोग सरकारी में किया जा सकता है। इसके बाद पॉयलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत योजना की शुरुआत की गई थी।

यह फायदा: राज्य सरकार की ओर से सम्मान मिलेगा
प्राइवेट स्कूल के जो शिक्षक इस योजना के तहत सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ाने से लेकर उनकी सांस्कृतिक व अन्य गतिविधियों में हिस्सेदारी करेंगे, उन्हें राज्य सरकार की ओर से सम्मान दिया जाएगा। आर्थिक रूप से भले ही उन्हें फायदा न हो पर सम्मान व पद के हिसाब से उन्हें सरकारी योजनाओं के माध्यम से विभिन्न प्रोजेक्ट्स में योगदान देने का मौका भी मिल सकेगा।

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग से चल रही चर्चा
प्राइवेट स्कूल के शिक्षकों को सरकारी में पढ़ाने और आपसी आदान-प्रदान योजना को क्रियान्वित करने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग से बातचीत चल रही है। जल्द ही पूरी योजना को भोपाल से लेकर प्रदेश भर में क्रियान्वित करने का प्लान तैयार कर लिया जाएगा।
- विश्वास सारंग, चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री मप्र

