आर्थिक संकट में शिवराज सरकार:सरकार ने 30 दिन में चौथी बार बाजार से लिया 1 हजार करोड़ का कर्ज; 7 माह के कार्यकाल में 10वीं बार लिया कर्ज

भोपाल27 मिनट पहले
शिवराज सरकार आर्थिक संकट में है, इसलिए अपने 7 महीने के कार्यकाल में 10वीं बार बाजार से कर्ज लिया है।
  • इससे पहले 9 बार में सरकार 10 हजार 500 करोड़ रुपए बाजार से कर्ज ले चुकी है
  • मध्य प्रदेश पर अब 2 लाख 5 हजार 989 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कर्जदार हुआ

कोरोना महामारी के चलते प्रदेश का आर्थिक संकट लगातार गहराता जा रहा है। शिवराज सरकार 30 दिन में चौथी बार बुधवार को बाजार से 1 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज लिया है। इससे पहले 7, 13 और 21 अक्टूबर को सरकार ने बाजार से 1-1 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज ले चुकी है। शिवराज सरकार अपने 7 माह के कार्यकाल में 9वीं बार कर्ज ले रही है। वित्त विभाग के नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक, 4 अक्टूबर को एक हजार करोड़ रुपए 20 साल के लिए एक हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज लेने की प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई हैl

मंत्रालय सूत्रों ने बताया कि सरकार की माली हालत पहले से ही खराब थी। कोरोना के कारण सरकार के राजस्व में भारी कमी आई है। जीएसटी में लगातार कमी के कारण सरकार की आर्थिक संकट की स्थिति में है। सरकार पर जनवरी से अब तक 22 हजार करोड़ का कर्ज बढ़ा है। केंद्र से 4440 करोड़ का अतिरिक्त कर्ज लेने की पात्रता मिली है। नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक सरकार विकास कार्यों के लिए यह कर्ज लिया है।

ब्याज पर 15 हजार करोड़ रुपए खर्च
मध्य प्रदेश सरकार सिर्फ ब्याज पर ही करीब 15 हजार करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर रही हैl 2017 में यह ब्याज 12695 करोड़ों रुपए थाl जो 2018 में 14432 करोड रुपए हो गयाl जबकि 2019 में 13751 करोड रुपए तथा 2020 में यह बढ़कर 16460 करोड रुपए होने की उम्मीद हैl

शिवराज सरकार बनने के बाद कब कितना कर्ज लिया

कब लियाकितना लिया (करोड़ रुपए)
30 मार्च1500 करोड़
7 अप्रैल500 करोड़
2 जून500 करोड़
7 जुलाई2000 करोड़
4 अगस्त2000 करोड़
10 सितंबर1000 करोड़
7 अक्टूबर1000 करोड़
13 अक्टूबर1000 करोड़
21 अक्टूबर1000 करोड़
4 नवंबर1 हजार करोड़
