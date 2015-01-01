पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MP में कब बनेगी फिल्मसिटी?:सरकारें बदलती रहीं, फिल्मसिटी सिर्फ मीडिया की सुर्खियां बनी, लेकिन हकीकत में सपना बनकर रह गई

भोपाल42 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
पीपीपी मोड के तहत फिल्मसिटी बनाने की बात भी होती है, जमीन के लिए लोकेशंस भी चिन्हित और प्रस्तावित होती है, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद सारी बातें ठंडे बस्ते में चली जाती हैं। (फाइल फोटो)
  • राजकुमार संतोषी के प्रदेश में फिल्म एकेडमी खोलने की बात पर शुरु हुई चर्चा
  • फिल्मसिटी की बात प्रदेश में अब तो ऐसे हो गई जैसे 9 दिन चले अढ़ाई कोस...

‘भोपाल और पूरा मध्यप्रदेश फिल्मसिटी के लिए अनुकूल है। यहां की हर लोकेशंस पर फिल्म की शूटिंग की जा सकती है। एक तरह से कहें तो पूरा मध्यप्रदेश ही फिल्मसिटी बन सकता है।’ यह बात कई सालों से जो फिल्म मेकर मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग करने आ रहे हैं। वे अक्सर कहते नजर आते हैं। वे शूटिंग की परमिशन और शूटिंग के समय बड़ी बातें करते हैं और कहते हैं कि हम चाहते हैं यहां फिल्मसिटी बने और हम उससे जुड़े। मध्यप्रदेश में भी सरकार कई सालों से इस पर प्रस्ताव बनाती आ रही है।

पीपीपी मोड के तहत फिल्मसिटी बनाने की बात भी करती है, जमीन के लिए लोकेशंस भी चिन्हित और प्रस्तावित होती है, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद सारी बातें ठंडे बस्ते में चली जाती हैं। यहां वह कहावत चरितार्थ होती है कि 9 दिन चले अढ़ाई कोस। फिल्म निर्देशक राजकुमार संतोषी साल 2021 में भोपाल में तीन फिल्मों की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। इसी सिलसिले में वे गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा से मंगलवार को उनके निवास पर मिले।

मुलाकात के दौरान उन्होंने भोपाल में फिल्म स्टूडियो खोलने की भी बात कही। वहीं गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि भोपाल में फिल्म एकेडमी बने, एमपी फिल्मसिटी बने ऐसी हमारी कोशिश है। उनकी इस बात से एक बार फिर फिल्म मेकिंग से जुड़े लोगों में चर्चा होने लगी है कि फिल्मसिटी की बात तो हो रही है कई सालों से लेकिन बनेगी कब???

फिल्मसिटी तो बीरबल की खिचड़ी जैसी हो गई है। हालांकि हिंदुस्तान का दिल 'मध्यप्रदेश' फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए हॉट डेस्टिनेशन बन गया है। सारे बड़े फिल्म मेकर्स और स्टार्स मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। मध्यप्रदेश में फिल्मों की शूटिंग का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है।

हालिया रिलीज फिल्म दुर्गामती की शूटिंग भोपाल में हुई थी। भूमि पेडनेकर कफर्यू वाली माता के मंदिर में।
भाजपा सरकार में फिल्मसिटी को लेकर उत्सुकता नहीं

फिल्म सिटी के मुद्दे को लेकर हाल ही में यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की मुम्बई विजिट और वहां कलाकारों से मुलाकात की। यही वजह है कि अब नई फिल्मसिटी बनाए जाने को लेकर पूरे देश में बहस छिड़ गई है। ऐसे में मध्यदेश फिल्मसिटी बनाने के लिए सबसे उत्तम जगह हो सकती है। पिछले कई सालों से प्रदेश की शूटिंग लोकेशंस भी रुपहले पर्दे पर नजर आने से एमपी बॉलीवुड की पसंद बनता जा रहा है।

अगर आने वाले दिनों में मध्यप्रदेश में फिल्मसिटी के निर्माण की घोषणा हो तो इसमें किसी को आश्चर्य नहीं होना चाहिए। लेकिन मौजूदा भाजपा सरकार में इसको लेकर कोई उत्सुकता नजर नहीं आती। जबकि कमलनाथ सरकार फिल्मसिटी को लेकर काफी उत्सुक दिखी थी। कमलनाथ सरकार के समय मध्यप्रदेश में फिल्मों की शूटिंग को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए 'मध्यप्रदेश फिल्म पर्यटन नीति- 2020' को लागू किया गया। जिसमें फिल्ममेकर्स को सब्सिडी देने का प्रावधान हुआ ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा फिल्ममेकर्स मध्यप्रदेश शूटिंग के लिए आएं। खजुराहो फिल्म फेस्टिवल भी हुआ।

आईफा अवॉर्ड्स की घोषणा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी अभिनेता सलमान खान, अभिनेत्री जैकलीन फर्नाडीज और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने मिंटो हॉल भोपाल में फरवरी 2020 में की थी। आईफा अवॉर्ड्स 19-20 और 21 मार्च 2020 को होना प्रस्तावित था। यह दूसरा अवसर होता जब इसका आयोजन भारत देश में किया जा रहा था। लेकिन कोरोनाकाल के चलते आईफा अवॉर्ड भी न हो सका।

शिवराज सरकार के बनने के बाद फिल्मसिटी को लेकर कोई भी चर्चा या बातचीत नहीं हुई। हालांकि मध्यप्रदेश में लगातार शूटिंग का दौर तेज हो गया है। जनवरी 2021 में लगभग 22 फिल्म, वेबसीरीज और शॉर्ट फिल्मों की शूटिंग मध्यप्रदेश की अलग-अलग लोकेशंस पर होगी। वर्तमान में भोपाल में हुमा कुरैशी की वेबसीरीज ‘महारानी’ की शूटिंग चल रही है। साथ ही पिपरिया में नुसरत भरुचा की फिल्म ‘छोरी’ और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे पर बन रही फिल्म की शूटिंग भी चल रही है।

भोपाल में सत्याग्रह फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान अमिताभ बच्चन।
जमीन चिन्हित हुई फिर कुछ नहीं हुआ

जब भाजपा सरकार में लक्ष्मीकांत शर्मा संस्कृति मंत्री थे तब चिकलोद के पास फिल्मसिटी के लिए भूमि चिन्हित की गई थी। लेकिन उसके बाद फिल्मसिटी का मामला अटक गया।

पीछे हट गये थे शत्रुघन सिन्हा

भाजपा सरकार में फिल्म सिटी बनाने के लिए जिस ज़मीन का चुनाव किया गया था। वह बंगरसिया गांव में केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल मुख्यालय के पास थी। फिल्म सिटी को लेकर शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने भी योजना बनाई थी। वे यहां पर सिनेमेटोग्राफी, वीडियो एडिटिंग, स्टूडियो, ड्रेस और फैशन डिजाइनिंग, होटल और पार्क बनाना चाहते थे, लेकिन बाद में उनका प्रोजेक्ट भी ठंडे बस्ते में पड़ गया और किसी ने भी इस तरफ ध्यान नहीं दिया।

रिवॉल्वर रानी की शूटिंग के दौरान कंगना रनौत।
फिल्मसिटी इंदौर के पास बनने की भी चर्चा हुईं

इंदौर प्रदेश में फिल्मों के डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन का एक बड़ा सेंटर रहा है। यहां पर फिल्मों के प्रमोशन को लेकर फिल्मी सितारों का आना.जाना लगा रहता है। मुंबई से सीधे कनेक्टिविटी होने के कारण यहां पर भी कई बार फिल्मों की शूटिंग की गयी। देपालपुर में जगह देखी भी गई थी, लेकिन बाद में सब ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया।

पचमढ़ी में अशोका फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान शाहरुख खान और करीना कपूर।
फिल्म विकास निगम 1980 में बना, फिल्मसिटी अब तक न बन सकी

80 के दशक में मध्यप्रदेश में फिल्म विकास निगम का गठन किया गया था, लेकिन राजनैतिक इच्छाशक्ति के अभाव में यह बंद हो गया। इसके बाद भाजपा काल में उमा भारती के मुख्यमंत्री बनने के बाद से आज तक प्रदेश में बॉलीवुड की रंगीन दुनिया को लेकर प्रोजेक्ट बनते रहे और मीडिया की सुर्खियां भी बने और फिर प्रोजेक्ट बंद।

पहले भोपाल में फिल्म सिटी बनाने की तैयारी चल रही थी, लेकिन फिर इस प्रोजेक्ट के इंदौर में शुरू होने की बात उठी। पर्यटन विकास निगम ने इंदौर के पास देपालपुर और भोपाल से मात्र 15 किमी की दूरी पर बगरौदा गांव में और चिकलोद में ज़मीन भी देखी थी, लेकिन मामला अटक गया था। फिल्म स्टार शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने फिल्म सिटी बनाने के लिए भोपाल के पास बंगरसिया गांव को लेकर एक योजना भी बनाई थी।

गौरतलब है कि इस वक्त मुंबई के अलावा हैदराबाद की रामोजी फिल्म सिटी दिल्ली के पास नोएडा फिल्म सिटी और बेंगलुरु की इनोवेटिव फिल्म सिटी है जहां बड़ी फिल्मों और सीरियल्स आदि की शूटिंग होती है। अब यूपी में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने फिल्म सिटी बनाने की घोषणा की है तो भला एमपी में क्यों नहीं एक फिल्म सिटी होना चाहिए? जिसके लिए अब मौजूदा भाजपा सरकार और यहां के फिल्म व कला जगत से जुड़े सभी लोगो को कोशिश करनी पड़ेगी।

महेश्वर में दबंग-3 की शूटिंग के दौरान सलमान खान।
हर महीने 8 से 10 फिल्ममेकर्स आ रहे हैं रैकी के लिए

फि‍ल्मों की शूटिंग से 12 सालों से जुड़े जील जेड इंटरटेनमेंट के लाइन प्रोड्यूसर जैद अली ने बताया कि एक दूजे के वास्ते और सावधान इंडिया टीवी शो की लगातार शूटिंग भोपाल में चल रही है। इन दोनों की एक साल से शूटिंग जारी है। साथ ही 'महारानी' वेबसीरीज और 'छोरी' फिल्म की शूटिंग जारी है।

मध्यप्रदेश में 8 से 10 फिल्ममेकर्स हर महीने रैकी कर रहे है। मुंबई से आने वाली प्रोडक्शन यूनिट को 40 परसेंट यहां के लोकल लोगों ने रिप्लेस कर दिया है। लाइट्स, वैनिटी वैन, जेनरेटर भी लोकल के हो गए हैं। कैटरिंग, बाउंसर्स, कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर, कॉस्टिंग एजेंसियां भी एक्टिव हो गई हैं।

शूटिंग से जुड़े काफी इक्यूप्मेंट्स, टेक्नीशियन और कलाकारों को अब मध्यप्रदेश से ज्यादा से ज्यादा मौका मिल रहा है। उन्हें अब मुंबई का रूख नहीं करना पड़ रहा। लेकिन अभी सबसे बड़ी कमी फिल्मसिटी की है। इसके लिए कई बार सरकार की तरफ से जमीन चिन्हित की गई, फिल्ममेकर्स भी आए। पीपीपी मोड की बात हुई, लेकिन बात जमी नहीं।

सुई धागा फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान वरुण धवन और अनुष्का शर्मा।
फिल्मसिटी बनने से मिलेगा रंगकर्मियों को ज्यादा काम

फिल्म अभिनेता और हम थियेटर ग्रुप के निदेशक बालेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि प्रदेश में फिल्म सिटी बनना चाहिए, नाट्य विद्यालय होने से यहां पर ज्यादा रंगकर्मी निकल रहे हैं, उनको काम करने का मौका मिलेगा, उनको अपना टैलेंट दिखाने मुंबई नहीं भागना पड़ेगा।

चमकेगा कारोबार भी

फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर और रंभा सिनेमाहॉल के संचालक दीपक सिम्हल ने कहा कि भोपाल के निकट फिल्मसिटी का निर्माण किये जाने से प्रदेश के होटल कारोबार, टूर एंड ट्रैवल्स कारोबार और कैटरिंग कारोबार में ज़बरदस्त उछाल आएगा। इसके साथ ही प्रदेश में रोजगारों की संख्या में भी वृद्धि होगी। फिल्म सिटी के निर्माण के बाद जहां होटल कारोबार के मुनाफे में 5 से 10 फीसदी तेजी आने की संभावना है, वहीं टूर एंड ट्रैवल्स और कैटरिंग के कारोबार में भी क्रमश: 5 और 4 फीसदी उछाल देखने को मिल सकता है।

प्रदेश सरकार को उठाने चाहिए ठोस कदम

फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर राजाराम पाटीदार ने कहा कि मध्यप्रदेश फिल्ममेकर्स की पहली पसंद है, लेकिन यहां फिल्मसिटी की कमी है। मध्यप्रदेश में नैचुरल लोकेशंस हैं। यहां शूटिंग फ्रेंडली प्लेस होने के साथ लोग भी कोऑपरेटिव हैं। सरकार को फिल्मसिटी के लिए प्रयास करना चाहिए।

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी एक्टिवली फिल्मसिटी के लिए प्रयासरत हैं। वे मौजूद भाजपा सरकार को भी इस दिशा में कोई ठोस कदम उठाना चाहिए। ताकि फिल्ममेकर्स को सेट अप मिले।साथ ही शूटिंग की परमिशन के लिए सिंगल विंडो सिस्टम भी बने। हालांकि मप्र फिल्म टूरिज्म पॉलिसी के आने से सब्सिडी का प्रावधान है। जो फिल्ममेकर्स के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र है।

फिल्मसिटी के साथ आर्टिस्ट एसोसिएशन की भी जरूरत

फिल्मों की शूटिंग से जुड़े लाइन प्रोड्यूसर अनूप जोशी बंटी ने कहा कि फिल्मसिटी बनने के साथ फिल्म और आर्टिस्ट एसोसिएशन की जरूरत है। जिससे कलाकारों का शोषण न हो। ताकि आने वाला फिल्ममेकर भोपाल में फ्री में भीड़ और आर्टिस्ट की डिमांड न करे। साथ ही कलाकारों का एक डेटा बैंक भी तैयार किया जाए। जिससे कि आने वाले फिल्ममेकर्स को कलाकार ढूंढने में दिक्कत न हो।

अब भी वो गुजरा जमाना याद आता है

प्रदेश में यूं तो शूटिंग का सिलसिला नया नहीं है। बता दें, कि 50-60 के दशक में उस वक्त के सुपरस्टार ट्रैजेडी किंग दिलीप कुमार की फिल्म ‘नया दौर’ और ‘आन’ की शूटिंग बुदनी और इंदौर के आसपास की लोकेशंस में हुई थी। इसके बाद विजेंदर घाडगे की फिल्म ‘शायद’ भी इंदौर के एमवाय अस्पताल और पीपल्यापाला की कई लोकेशंस पर फिल्माई गई थी। यह सिलसिला एन चंद्रा की ‘नरसिम्हा’ के बाद और बढ़ता गया।

इंदौर और महेश्वर में ‘डर्टी पॉलिटिक्स’, ‘यंगिस्तान’, ‘यमला पगला दीवाना’, ‘द वलई’, ‘मेरिट लिस्ट बाय कास्ट’, ‘तेवर’ जैसी कई फिल्मों के साथ कुछ चर्चित सीरियल्स की भी शूटिंग हो चुकी है। फिल्म डायरेक्टर अनिल शर्मा खुद ‘सिंह साहब द ग्रेट’ की शूटिंग महेश्वर की मनोरम वादियों और भोपाल में कर चुके हैं।

फिल्म निर्देशक प्रकाश झा को भोपाल और उसके आसपास के लोकेशंस खूब पसंद है। उनकी फिल्म राजनीति, आरक्षण, सत्याग्रह, चक्रव्यूह और ‘लिपस्टिक अंडर माय बुर्का’ की शूटिंग भोपाल में हो चुकी है। संजय दत्त की बायोपिक संजू का कुछ हिस्सा भोपाल की सेंट्रल जेल में शूट हुआ। अजय देवगन,विवेक ओबेरॉय और अभिषेक बच्चन की फिल्म ‘युवा’ की शूटिंग मिंटो हॉल में हुई थी। सोनू सूद और ईशा कोप्पीकर की ‘एक विवाह ऐसा भी’ का पूरा फिल्मांकन भोपाल में हुआ।

शाहरुख खान और करीना कपूर की ‘अशोका’ पचमढ़ी की खूबसूरत लोकेशंस पर शूट हुई। रितिक रोशन की ‘मोहन जोदारो’ फिल्म की शूटिंग जबलपुर में हुई।अजय देवगन की फिल्म ‘भुज’ कमल हासन की मेगा बजट फिल्म ‘इंडियन-2’ की शूटिंग का एक शेड्यूल भी भोपाल में फिल्माया गया है। कंगना रनौत की फिल्म ‘पंगा’ की ज्यादातर शूटिंग भोपाल में हुई थी।

विद्या बालन की फिल्म ‘शेरनी’ और वहीं भूमि पेडनेकर की फिल्म की दुर्गावती की शूटिंग भोपाल की अलग-अलग लोकेशन पर हुई। साथ ही अक्षय कुमार की 'पैडमैन' और चंबल के बीहड़ों में बनी 'सोनचिरैया' फिल्म के भी काफी चर्चे रहे। इसके अलावा राजकुमार राव, श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म ‘स्त्री’, वरुण धवन, अनुष्का शर्मा स्टारर ‘सुई-धागा’, राजकुमार राव की लूडो, अनुपम खेर की ‘ द लास्‍ट शो की शूटिंग भोपाल और आसपास की लोकेशंस में शूट हुई। साथ ही फिल्म मीमांसा, हश और सूटेबल ब्याज शामिल है।

कुछ फिल्मों की शूटिंग चल रही है, कुछ की होने वाली है

भोपाल में इन दिनों हुमा कुरैशी सलामतपुर के आरामबाग में ‘महारानी’ फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रही है। वहीं नुसरत भरूचा पिपरिया में हॉरर फिल्म ‘छोरी’ की शूटिंग में व्यस्त है। कोरोनाकाल के बाद अच्छी खबर यह है कि भाेपाल और मध्यप्रदेश की अलग-अलग लोकेशंस पर नए साल में लगभग 22 प्रोजेक्ट (फिल्‍म, वेब सीरीज और टीवी सीरियल्स) की शूटिंग होनी है।

इन फिल्मों की होगी शूटिंग

जनवरी से राज्‍य के विभिन्‍न इलाकों में बड़े बजट और बडे़ फिल्म मेकर्स की सितारों से सजी फिल्म ‘धाकड़,’ ‘ह्विस्‍ल ब्‍लोअर’, ‘गुल्‍लक2’, ‘पंचायत2’, ‘कोटा फैक्‍ट्री’, ‘छोरी’ 'तेजस' और दोनाली, समेत अन्‍य फिल्मों की शूटिंग होगी। कई और प्रोजेक्‍ट भी साइन हो रहे हैं। लगातार शूटिंग के लिए रैकी करने फिल्ममेकर्स आ रहे हैं।

फिल्ममेकर्स के लिए है शूटिंग की फेवरेट लोकेशंस

भोपाल, इंदौर, रायसेन, ओरछा, चंदेरी, पचमढ़ी, महेश्वर, मांडू, उज्जैन, ओंकारेश्वर, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर, अमरकंटक, पन्ना नेशनल पार्क, दतिया, बालाघाट, बैतूल।

धाकड़ फिल्म की बैतूल में शूट होगी

फिल्म शूटिंग से जुड़े संचालकों के अनुसार’ ‘धाकड़’ की शूटिंग बैतूल में होनी हैं। वहां और उसके आस पास के कोयला खदानों में फिल्‍म की शूटिंग होगी। बैतूल राज्‍य का दक्षिणी इलाका है। भोपाल से तकरीबन 250 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है। वहां कोयला के तस्कर बड़ी तादाद में हैं।

यहां के कोयले को इंदौर, भोपाल मंडदीप समेत बाकी इलाकों में खपाया जाता है। एक गाड़ी कोयला कंपनी तक पहुंचकर करीब सवा लाख से ज्यादा में बिकता है। यानी हर गाड़ी पर कोयला तस्कर 35 से 40 हजार ज्यादा कमाते हैं। कंगना रनोट उन तस्‍करों से लोहा लेती नजर आएंगी। फिल्‍म में कोल माइन का अहम प्लॉट है।‘ ‘धाकड़’ हिंदी की पहली फिल्म जो बैतूल में शूट होगी।

बॉलीवुड में ब्रांड है मध्यप्रदेश

बॉलीवुड में ऐसे कई स्टार हैं जिनका जन्म मध्य प्रदेश में हुआ है। जॉनी वॉकर, विजेन्द्र घाडगे, सलमान खान, जया बच्चन, प्रेमनाथ, अर्जुन रामपाल, आशुतोष राणा, गोविंद नामदेव, राजीव वर्मा, जावेद खान, शरत सक्सेना, मुकेश तिवारी, शाहवर अली, रजा मुराद, बॉलीवुड सिंगर शान सहित ऐसे कई सेलेब्स हैं, जिनका जन्म एमपी में हुआ। इनके बाद टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी ने इसी सिलसिले को छोटे पर्दे पर आगे बढ़ाया।

बॉलीवुड सिंगर लता मंगेशकर, जानी वॉकर , सलमान खान , विजेन्द्र घाडगे का जन्म इंदौर में हुआ। वहीं विलेन के रोल करने वाले प्रेमनाथ, अर्जुन रामपाल और जया भादुड़ी का रिश्ता जबलपुर से है। आशुतोष राणा और मुकेश तिवारी का जन्म सागर में हुआ और किशोर कुमार का जन्म खंडवा में हुआ। किशोर कुमार अक्सर अपने लाइव स्टेज शोज में खुद को ” किशोर कुमार खंडवा ” वाला कहने में गर्व महसूस करते थे।

दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी एक फेमस टीवी अभिनेत्री हैं और मुख्य रूप से टीवी उद्योग में काम करती हैं। उनका जन्म भोपाल में हुआ। ऐश्वर्या खरे, ईशा सिंह, सारा अली खान जैसी टीवी एक्ट्रेस भी टीवी सीरियल्स में चमक बिखेर रही हैं। आज इनमें से ज्यादातर सितारे अपनी कला के माध्यम से बॉलीवुड की ब्रांडिंग करते नजर आते है जो आज के जमाने के हिसाब से सही भी है।

देशभर में कई फिल्मसिटी हैं जहां होता है कई तरह के सिनेमा और सीरियल्स का निर्माण

रामोजी फिल्म सिटी

हैदराबाद में मौजूद रामोजी फिल्म सिटी दुनिया के सबसे बड़े फिल्म सिटी कॉम्प्लेक्स में शुमार है। जो 2000 एकड़ से अधिक के क्षेत्र में फैला हुआ है। यहां ना केवल टेक्नोलॉजिकल प्री और पोस्ट प्रोडक्शन लैब्स मौजूद हैं, बल्कि यहां म्यूजिक कॉन्सर्ट, ब्यूटी पेजेंट्स और कॉरपोरेट मीटिंग्स का भी आयोजन किया जाता है। इस कॉम्प्लेक्स का साइज इतना बड़ा है कि 40 फिल्में एक साथ यहां प्रोड्यूस की जा सकती हैं। साउथ की कई बड़ी बजट फिल्मों की शूटिंग यहां हो चुकी है।

मुंबई फिल्म सिटी

मुंबई की फिल्म सिटी दुनिया की सबसे लोकप्रिय फिल्म सिटी में शुमार की जाती है। गोरेगांव के सब अर्ब्स में मौजूद इस फिल्म सिटी का निर्माण 1911 में शुरु हुआ था। इस सिटी में आने के लिए परमिशन भी लेनी होती है। यहां हजारों फिल्मों और टीवी सीरियल्स की शूटिंग हो चुकी है। इस फिल्म सिटी में फिल्ममेकिंग के लिए मॉर्डन टूल्स मौजूद हैं. इसके अलावा यहां फेक माउंटेन्स, फाउंटेन्स, झीलें, शहर, गांवों के सेट्स भी मौजूद हैं जो काफी असली लगते हैं। इसे गोरेगांव फिल्म सिटी भी कहा जाता है. कई लोग मुंबई सिर्फ फिल्म सिटी ही देखने पहुंचते हैं।

एमजीआर फिल्म सिटी

साल 1994 में एम जी रामचंद्रन के सम्मान में बनी चेन्नई की ये फिल्म सिटी 70 एकड़ में फैली है। शहर के तारामनी क्षेत्र में मौजूद ये सिटी एक लोकप्रिय टूरिस्ट स्पॉट भी है। इस सिटी में फिल्म स्कूल, इंडोर-आउटडोर शूटिंग क्षेत्र भी मौजूद हैं। इसके अलावा कई लोकेशन्स के सेट्स भी मौजूद हैं।

इनोवेटिव फिल्म सिटी

बेंगलुरु की सिलिकॉन वैली के पास स्थित इनोवेटिव फिल्म सिटी टूरिस्ट्स के लिए खास आकर्षण है। मिरर भूल भूलैया और कार्टून सिटी जैसी कई गतिविधियां यहां मौजूद हैं। इसके अलावा यहां वैक्स और फॉसिल म्यूजियम्स को भी देखा जा सकता है। यहां क्रिकेट एक्टिविटीज और बंजी जंपिग जैसी एक्टिविटीज भी मौजूद हैं।

नोएडा फिल्म सिटी

संदीप मारवाह ने साल 1987 में नोएडा फिल्म सिटी का निर्माण कराया था। 100 एकड़ में फैली इस फिल्म सिटी में 25 एकड़ इंडोर स्टूडियो के लिए मौजूद है। ये जगह ना केवल बॉलीवुड फिल्में बल्कि भोजपुरी, बंगाली, पंजाबी और दूसरी भाषाओं की फिल्मों के लिए भी इस्तेमाल की जाती है। इसके अलावा यहां कई टीवी नाटकों और एंटरटेनमेन्ट प्रोग्राम्स की शूटिंग भी होती है।

