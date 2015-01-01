पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कैरीचौका व जैतपुर गांव की शिफ्टिंग शुरू:रातापानी में बाघों के भोजन के लिए तैयार हो रहा ग्रासलैंड

भोपाल35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रातापानी सेंचुरी में बढ़ते बाघों ने वन विभाग की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। रातापानी सेंचुरी से बाघ रहवासी इलाके में न पहुंचे। इसके लिए वाइल्ड लाइफ मुख्यालय ने बाघों के भोजन की व्यवस्था सेंचुरी के अंदर करने की कवायद शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए मुख्यालय ने लाॅन्ग टर्म एक्शन प्लान पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। इसके तहत दांतखोह में ग्रासलैंड तैयार किया जा रहा है। वहीं सेंचुरी के पास स्थित कम आबादी वाले वन ग्रामों को शिफ्ट करने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है।

भोपाल फाॅरेस्ट सर्किल में घूम रहे बाघों के लिए लांग टर्म एक्शन प्लान पर काम शुरू हो गया है। रातापानी में बाघों के मूवमेंट के लिए अधिक जगह मिले इसके लिए सेंचुरी से दो अन्य गांवों को भी विस्थापित किया जा रहा है। पहले इस सेंचुरी से वनग्राम दांतखोह कोशिफ्ट किया गया था। यहां पर ग्रास लैंड तैयार किया जा रहा है, ताकि शाकाहारी वन्य प्राणियों की संख्या बढ़े। इससे बाघ सहित अन्य मांसाहारी प्राणियों के भोजन की व्यवस्था हो सकेगी।

इसी शृंखला में दो गांवों को विस्थापित किया जा रहा है। इसमें कैरीचौका और जैतपुर शामिल है। डीएफओ विजय कुमार ने बताया कि इन दोनों गांव में ग्रामीणों की संख्या बहुत कम है। इसलिए इन्हें विस्थापित करने में ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं आएगी। सेंचुरी के अंदर कुल आठ गांव है जिन्हें विस्थापित करने की योजना में शामिल किया गया है।

तैयार हो रहा एक्शन प्लान, यह है रातापानी सेंचुरी की स्थिति, करीब 763.812 वर्ग किमी में तैयार होगा बाघों के लिए कोर एरिया

गांव के शिफ्ट होने से तैयार होगा कोर एरिया
भोपाल और रातापानी सेंचुरी में बाघ तो बढ़े है, लेकिन वन अमला और संसाधन बहुत ही सीमित हैं। ऐसे में बाघों के भोजन के मैनेजमेंट के लिए प्राथमिक तौर ग्रासलैंड तैयार किया जा रहा है। बाघों को मूवमेंट के लिए अधिक से अधिक प्रयास किए जा रहे है। उनका कहना है कि कैरीचौका और जैतपुर के शिफ्ट होने के बाद इस इलाके को बाघों का कोर एरिया के रूप में तैयार किया जाएगा। सीहोर, रायसेन के जंगल को भी सेंचुरी में शामिल करने की कवायद चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें