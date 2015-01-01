पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंजाब ज्वेल्स:दीवाली फेस्टिव ऑफर को शानदार रिस्पॉन्स

भोपाल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब ज्वेल्स पर दीवाली फेस्टिव ऑफर को अद्भूत प्रतिसाद मिल रहा है। यहां का अद्भुत इनाया ज्वेलरी कलेक्शन कला और कारीगरी का ऐसा अनूठा संगम है, जो किसी के भी दिल व दिमाग पर अपनी अनूठी छाप छोड़ता है। इसका कारण है- शुद्ध स्वर्ण पर गड़ी गई अप्रतिम इनाया ज्वेलरी, जो कलात्मकता का अद्वितीय नमूना के साथ दमकती नजर आती है।

नए इनाया 2020 ब्राइडल संग्रह के साथ, पंजाब ज्वेल्स पर सोने, जादौ और हीरे में उदार और पारंपरिक टुकड़ों का मिश्रण पेश किया जा रहा है। यह वजन में हल्के हैं और आधुनिक दुल्हन के लिए एकदम सही आकर्षण और शास्त्रीय अनुग्रह का शानदार संयोजन भी हैं।

खास बात यह है कि विशेषज्ञता और कौशल को विकसित करने वाले जटिल विवरण और गुणवत्ता वाले शिल्प कौशल के साथ इस संग्रह को तैयार किया गया है। इनाया ज्वेलरी के इन स्वर्ण आभूषणों की हमेशा मांग रहती है। विशेषत: त्योहार और शादियों के वक्त ग्राहक इन्हें खरीदना पसंद करते हैं।

अनुभवी और विशिष्ट कारीगरों द्वारा बनाई गई इन कृतियों में जड़े नग और स्टोन जैसे सौंदर्य शास्त्र से की गई रचना सी लगती है। इनाया कलेक्शन की सभी ज्वेलरी 22 कैरेट सोने में बनी है। पंजाब ज्वेल्स पर सभी ज्वेलरी बीआईएस हॉलमार्क वाली हैं और आसान रिटर्न और एक्सचेंज पॉलिसी के साथ उपलब्ध हैं।

पंजाब ज्वेल्स द्वारा वर्ष 2017 में इनाया कलेक्शन लॉन्च किया गया था और हर साल पंजाब ज्वेल्स इस कलेक्शन में ग्राहकों के लिए शानदार लेटेस्ट डिजाइन लाता है। पंजाब ज्वेल्स विश्वसनीयता का ही दूसरा नाम है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें