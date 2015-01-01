पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परियोजना:शहर में पौधरोपण के लिए बनेंगे ग्रुप, 13 को मनुआभान टेकरी पर होगी ट्री वॉक

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
शहर में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में पौधरोपण के लिए क्षेत्रीय स्तर पर ग्रुप बनाए जाएंगे। 13 दिसंबर को मनुआभान टेकरी पर ट्री वॉक भी होगी। मनुआभान टेकरी पर राजधानी परियोजना के सहयोग से अब तक 250 पौधे रोपे जा चुके हैं। ट्री वॉक के जरिए यहां और पौधे रोपने के लिए और जगह तय की जाएगी।

दरअसल, मनुआभान की टेकरी पर पथरीली जमीन है, यहां हरियाली आसान कार्य नहीं है। ‘ग्रीन भोपाल ग्रुप’ की पहली वर्चुअल मीटिंग में शहर में हरियाली को बढ़ाने और उसका संरक्षण करने पर चर्चा हुई। उद्यानिकी विभाग की प्रमुख सचिव कल्पना श्रीवास्तव की पहल पर इस ग्रुप का गठन हुआ है।

कल्पना श्रीवास्तव की अध्यक्षता में हुई वर्चुअल मीटिंग में पर्यावरणविद सुदेश वाघमारे, डॉ. सैयद अरहम हुसैन, डॉ. कविता कुमार, डॉ. श्रृद्धा अग्रवाल, दीपक माथुर, प्रो मनोज गौड़ आदि ने आम लोगों को पेड़ों के संरक्षण के अभियान से जोड़ने के लिए सुझाव दिए। वर्चुअल मीटिंग में शामिल लोगों से उनके द्वारा अब तक रोपे गए पौधों की जानकारी लेने के साथ ही यह जानकारी भी ली गई कि वे इस कार्य के लिए कितना समय दे सकते हैं? बैठक में लोगों ने पेड़ों पर कील लगाने पर कठोर कार्रवाई करने की जरूरत बताई।

