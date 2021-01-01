पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:गुप्त नवरात्र इस बार 10 दिन, माघी अमावस्या पर करेंगे पितरों का तर्पण

भोपाल
  • पंडितों का मत- शुक्ल पक्ष और गुप्त नवरात्र में एक-एक दिन अधिक होना शुभ संयाेग, 11 फरवरी को मनु ऋषि का जन्म दिवस भी
  • बुध ग्रह मकर से कुंभ में 31 जनवरी को करेगा प्रवेश

माघ महीने में खास मानी गई मौनी अमावस्या 11 फरवरी को है, जबकि अगले ही दिन 12 से माघ की गुप्त नवरात्र रहेगी। खास बात यह है कि फरवरी में शुक्ल पक्ष का पखवाड़ा 15 की बजाए 16 दिन का जबकि गुप्त नवरात्र इस बार 9 की बजाय दस दिन के होंगे। पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्ल पक्ष व गुप्त नवरात्र में एक-एक दिन अधिक होना शुभ संयाेग है, जो मंगलकारी रहेगा।

इन योगों में की गई पूजा, दान-पुण्य और खरीद-फरोख्त विशेष फलदायी व समृद्धिकारक रहेगी। पं. भंवरलाल शर्मा के अनुसार माघी अमावस्या को मौनी अमावस्या भी कहते हैं। यह 11 फरवरी को सूर्योदय से ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इस दिन मनु ऋषि का जन्म दिवस भी मनाया जाता है। ऋषियों और पितरों के निमित्त की गई पूजा, जलार्पण व दान करने के लिए यह दिवस उत्तम फलदायी होता है। इस दिन पवित्र नदियाें में स्नान करने की भी परंपरा है।

गुप्त नवरात्र... 12 फरवरी से मंदिरों में विशेष आराधना
माघ महीने में होने वाली गुप्त नवरात्र 12 से 21 फरवरी तक रहेगी। इस नवरात्र में देवी मंदिरों में विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी। मां दुर्गा के कई भक्त नौ दिन उपवास रखकर सप्तशती व चालीसा आदि का पाठ कर विभिन्न प्रकार की साधनाएं करेंगे।

यह नवरात्र शक्ति की पूजा के लिए खास मानी जाती है। पंडितों के अनुसार वर्ष में चार नवरात्र होती है। इनमें शारदीय व चैत्र नवरात्र प्रकट और माघ व आषाढ़ में होने वाली नवरात्र को गुप्त नवरात्र कहा जाता है। इस माह शुक्ल पक्ष 12 से 27 फरवरी तक 16 दिन का रहेगा। इस कारण गुप्त नवरात्र भी दस दिन के होंगे, जिनमें की गई पूजा, आराधना विशेष फलदायक रहेगी।

फरवरी में अमृत सिद्धि और पुष्य नक्षत्र का विशेष संयोग
पंडितों का कहना है कि गुप्त नवरात्र के चलते 16, 20 व 25 फरवरी को अमृत सिद्धि योग और 24 व 25 फरवरी को पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग रहेगा। इन शुभ योगों में ज्वेलरी, वाहन, भूमि और भवन आिद की खरीद-फरोख्त करना लाभदायक रहेगा।

शनिदेव अमावस्या के अधिपति
माघी अमावस्या इस बार इसलिए खास है, चूंकि अमावस्या के अधिपति देवता स्वयं शनि है। इस दिन दान-पुण्य का कई गुना फल मिलता है। पं. प्रहलाद पंड्या ने बताया कि अमावस्या के दिन शनि स्वराशि में अधिक बलवान रहेंगे। अमावस्या का दिन हो और शनि मकर राशि में हो तो वृद्ध और रोगियों की सेवा करना शुभ फलदायी रहेगा।

शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन लाभकारी
सौंदर्य और सुख-समृद्धि के अधिपति शुक्र का शुक्रवार को धनु से मकर राशि में प्रवेश हुआ। पंडितों के अनुसार यह राशि परिवर्तन वृषभ, मिथुन, कन्या, तुला, मकर व मीन राशि वालों के लिए लाभप्रद रहेगा। शेष राशियों में कुछ के लिए सामान्य तो कुछ को मिश्रित फल देने वाला रहेगा। बुध ग्रह मकर से कुंभ में 31 जनवरी को प्रवेश करेगा।

