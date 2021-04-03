पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Half The City Will Have Water Crisis, 'musical Evening' In Ravindra Bhavan, What Will Happen, Read Here

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:आधे शहर में जल संकट रहेगा, रवींद्र भवन में ‘म्यूजिकल इवनिंग’, कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मौसम

  • साफ और शुष्क रहेगा। शीतल दिन रहेगा, अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 10 से दोपहर 4 बजे तक मछली मार्केट, हरिजन कॉलोनी, अशोका गार्डन, प्रगति नगर, ग्रीन मेडा और राजीव नगर के आसपास का क्षेत्र।

वाटर सप्लाई रहेगी प्रभावित

  • शटडाउन के चलते आधे शहर में आज रहेगा जल संकट, सुबह 6 से शाम 4 बजे तक नहीं आएगा पानी, निगम के 13 जोन की कई कॉलोनी होगी प्रभावित, इस कारण शहर के उन इलाकों में पानी सप्लाई बाधित रहेगी जहां नर्मदा लाइन से पानी दिया जाता है।

म्यूजिक/डांस/नाटक

  • म्यूजिकल ईवनिंग तुम याद बहुत आते हो, रवींद्र भवन सभागार, शाम 6:30 बजे।

स्पोर्ट्स

  • नाइट टेनिस बॉल टूर्नामेंट, अंकुर मैदान, शाम 6 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • मेलाहम थिएटर की ओर से सात दिवसीय कार्यशाला बालेंद्र सिंह बालू के निर्देशन में, माया सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
  • अभिनय की कार्यशाला, गांधी भवन, दोपहर 3 से 5 बजे तक।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें