फ्लाय बिग:हमदाबाद फ्लाइट आज से, इंडिगो की बेंगलुरू फ्लाइट फिर कल से

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
नई एयरलाइन्स कंपनी फ्लाय बिग की भोपाल से अहमदाबाद के बीच फ्लाइट शुक्रवार को शुरू होने जा रही है। इस फ्लाइट के राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचते ही समारोह पूर्वक स्वागत किया जाएगा। वहीं, इंडिगो की पिछले करीब एक सप्ताह से बंद बेंगलुरू फ्लाइट की शनिवार से एक बार फिर शुरुआत होने जा रही है। कंपनी ने फ्लाइट में बुकिंग लेना शुरू कर दिया है। फ्लाय बिग कंपनी के जीएम तारिक अब्बासी का कहना है कि यात्रियों की मांग के अनुसार फ्लाइट शुरू की जा रही है।

फ्लाय बिग की अहमदाबाद-भोपाल फ्लाइट एस9-121 मंगलवार को छोड़कर सोमवार से शनिवार सुबह 11:30 बजे अहमदाबाद से रवाना होगी और दोपहर 12:45 बजे राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करेगी। इसी तरह भोपाल-अहमदाबाद फ्लाइट एस9-122 मंगलवार छोड़कर सोमवार से शनिवार तक दोपहर 3:15 बजे राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट से रवाना होगी और शाम 4:35 बजे अहमदाबाद में लैंड करेगी। कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 16 फरवरी से मंगलवार को भी फ्लाय बिग की भोपाल-अहमदाबाद फ्लाइट संचालित की जाने लगेगी। एस9-121 अहमदाबाद-भोपाल फ्लाइट इसका शेड्यूल अन्य दिनों की तरह ही रहेगा।

