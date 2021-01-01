पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल:हमीदिया अस्पताल का दोबारा प्रेक्टिकल सर्वे किया जाएगा; चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास कैलाश सारंग ने निर्देश दिए

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास कैलाश सारंग ने हमीदिया अस्पताल के निर्माण कार्य की समीक्षा बैठक की। - Dainik Bhaskar
चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास कैलाश सारंग ने हमीदिया अस्पताल के निर्माण कार्य की समीक्षा बैठक की।

भोपाल के हमीदिया अस्पताल का दोबारा से प्रेक्टिकल सर्वे किया जाएगा। यह निर्देश चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास कैलाश सारंग ने दिए। उन्होंने कहा है कि गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज (जीएमसी) और हमीदिया अस्पताल को एमआईसी के नॉर्म्स के अनुसार सुव्यवस्थित बनाया जाए। इसके लिए एक बार इसका पुनः प्रेक्टिकल सर्वे किया जाना चाहिए। सारंग ने गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में हमीदिया अस्पताल के निर्माणाधीन कार्यों की प्रगति की समीक्षा कर रहे थे।

मंत्री सारंग ने कहा कि नई बिल्डिंग में शिफ्टिंग का भी शेड्यूल तैयार किया जाए। आवश्यकतानुसार उपकरण आदि का भी ऑर्डर दें। आवश्यकताओं को देखते हुए आर्किटेक्ट प्लान करें। मेडिकल कॉलेज का एक गेस्ट-हाउस भी तैयार किया जाए, पार्किंग आदि की व्यवस्था सुगम हो। कमला नेहरू अस्पताल में प्रवेश सुगम बनाया जाए।

इसके साथ ही हेल्थ मैनेजमेंट इंफॉर्मेशन सिस्टम (एचएमआईएस) को फॉलो किया जाए। इसके लिए मॉक ड्रिल कर लिया जाए, ताकि तैयारियों को परखा जाए। डॉक्टर समय पर आएं। पंद्रह दिन बाद डिपार्टमेंट वाइस काम्पीटीशन भी करें।

