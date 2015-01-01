पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

‘फ्लिपसाइड बिग बुफे’:प्रिकॉशंस संग करें पार्टी फैमिली के साथ मस्ती

भोपाल42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अब लोगों ने प्रिकॉशन के साथ जीना सीख लिया है। महीनों बाद दोस्त फिर से मुलाकात का मन बनाने लगे हैं। लेकिन, यह मुलाकात सेफ हो, इसके लिए ऐसे वैन्यु की तलाश होती है जो ओपन एयर हो और सेफ भी। ऐसे दोस्तों और पार्टी लवर्स के लिए डीबी सिटी का रूफटॉप रेस्त्रां व फन जोन फ्लिपसाइड एक मनपसंद हैंगआउट प्वाॅइंट हो सकता है।

यहां लोगों की डिमांड पर एक बार फिर ‘फ्लिपसाइड बिग बुफे’ ऑफर बाय वन-गेट वन शुरू किया जा रहा है। इसमें आप सिर्फ 999 में अपने पार्टनर या दोस्त के साथ मल्टीकुजीन मेन्यू की लाजवाब डिशेज का स्वाद चख सकते हैं। फैमिली और बच्चों के लिए फ्लिपसाइड एंजॉयमेंट के लिए यहां सारे गेम्स 299 में खेल सकते हैं। अधिक जानकारी के लिए 9009764612, 9285461555 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें