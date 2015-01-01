पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान पर प्रदशर्न का मामला:विधायक मसूद की अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी पर सुनवाई आज; धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के मामले में कभी भी गिरफ्तारी हो सकती है

भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान मसूद पर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के आरोप हैं।
  • दो अलग-अलग मामले दर्ज हैं, कॉलेज पर भी बुलडोजर चल चुका
  • बिहार में चुनावों के लिए पार्टी की ओर से प्रचार कर रहे हैं

भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में भीड़ जमा कर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के मामले के आरोपी मध्य विधान सभा के कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर आज सुनवाई होगी। उन्होंने कलेक्टर गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन करते हुए फ्रांस का झंडा और वहां के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला जलाने के साथ ही केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को हिंदूवादी सरकार बताया था।इसके बाद उन पर एक सप्ताह के अंदर दो प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए। उनकी इस मामले में कभी भी गिरफ्तारी हो सकती है।

अभी मसूद बिहार चुनाव में पार्टी की ओर से प्रचार कर रहे हैं। तलैया थाना पुलिस के अनुसार मसूद पर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने का प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। इस मामले में आरिफ मसूद की ओर से शुक्रवार को जिला अदालत में अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी दायर की गई। जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश ने आरिफ मसूद की अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी पर सुनवाई के लिए शनिवार का समय दिया था। न्यायालय के निर्देश पर पुलिस आज प्रकरण की केस डायरी प्रतिवेदन के साथ पेश करेगी।

दो दिन पहले कॉलेज पर कार्रवाई की गई

प्रदर्शन के बाद से ही पुलिस और प्रशासन ने सख्ती करते हुए दो दिन पहले बड़े तालाब के कैचमेंट एरिया में निर्मित खानूगांव में मसूद के कॉलेज पर बुलडोजर चलाया। इस दौरान पक्का निर्माण समेत अस्थायी हिस्से को गिराया गया। भारी पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया था। हालांकि कॉलेज बिल्डिंग का मामला हाई कोर्ट में होने के कारण उस पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

यह है पूरा मामला

भोपाल मध्य से विधायक आरिफ मसूद पर आरोप हैं कि उन्होंने फ्रांस में हुई आतंकी घटना के विरोध में इकबाल मैदान भीड़ को एकत्रित कर लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काया है। इस दौरान उन्होंने फ्रांस का झंडा और वहां के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला जलाया था। इस दौरान दिए भाषण में मसूद ने कहा था कि केंद्र और राज्य की हिंदूवादी सरकार के मंत्री भी फ्रांस के कृत्य का समर्थन कर रहे हैं।

हम फ्रांस के साथ हिंदुस्तान की सरकार को भी चेतावनी देते हैं कि यदि सरकार ने फ्रांस का विरोध नहीं किया तो हम हिंदुस्तान में भी ईंट से ईंट बजा देंगे। पहले तो पुलिस ने इस मामले में सिर्फ धारा 144 के उल्लंघन का मामला दर्ज किया था, लेकिन बाद में सरकार के रुख के चलते धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने की धाराओं में मसूद समेत 7 लोगों पर एफआईआर की गई।

