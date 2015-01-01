पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिड़ियाघर मान्यता दिवस आज:कीपर्स और केयर टेकर्स के कदमों की आहट सुनकर जाली के नजदीक आ जाते हैं बाघ

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वन विहार में बाघों के कीपर्स और केयर टेकर्स ने बताई बाघों से अपनेपन की कहानी

जहां वन्य प्राणियों को देखकर लोगों की घिग्गी बंध जाती है। वही वन विहार में अपने केयर टेकर को देखकर वन्य प्राणी उनकी ओर खिंचे चले आते हैं। ये वन्य प्राणी अपने केयर टेकर के कदमों की आहट तक पहचानते हैं। वहीं केयर टेकर उनकी मूक भाषा को जानते हैं। वन विहार में बाघों की देखरेख करने वाले वन्य प्राणियों की हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखते हैं। यदि कोई वन्य प्राणी किसी वजह से खाना नहीं खाता तो यह बता देते है कि उनकी तबियत थोड़ी गड़बड़ है।

दरअसल वन विहार को जहां 26 जनवरी 1983 को नेशनल पार्क की मान्यता मिली थी वहीं केंद्रीय चिड़ियाघर प्राधिकरण ने 24 नंवबर 1994 को मीडियम साइज चिड़ियाघर का दर्जा दिया। इस अवसर पर वन विहार के बाघों की कीपर्स और केयर टेकर ने दैनिक भास्कर से अपने अनुभव साझा किए।

मटक्कली : मूक भाषा में बता देती है कि उसका मूड कैसा है

मैं बाघिन मटक्कली की देखभाल करता हूं। जब पहले दिन बाड़े में खाना देने गए तो इसने दुम हिलाकर ऐसे स्वागत किया, जैसे मैं उसका परिचित हूं। अब नाम लेते है तुरंत रिस्पांस देती है। यह मूक भाषा में बता देती है कि उसका मूड कैसा है। मेरी और मटक्कली की दोस्ती गहरी है।
जैसा कि जेएस रघुवंशी ने बताया

बंदिनी : एक आवाज में ही आ जाती है बाड़े के पास

मैं बाघिन बंदिनी की देखरेख करता हूं। इसे इंसानों की उपस्थिति पसंद है। जब यहआई थी, तब बहुत आक्रामक थी लेकिन अब शांत हो गई है। एक आवाज पर यह हाउसिंग में आ जाती हैं। ये अपने व्यवहार से बता देती है कि इसके बाड़े के पास खड़े हो जाओ तो यह भी घंटों बैठी रहेगी।
जैसा कि अवनीश त्रिपाठी ने बताया

सत्तू : बाड़े के आसपास होने पर दहाड़ से गूंजता है वन विहार

मैं बाघ सत्तू की देखभाल करता हूं। यह 7 माह पहले सतपुड़ा नेशनल पार्क से आया था। उस समय इंसान देखकर आक्रामक हो जाता था। अब तो यह मुझे और मैं इसे न देखूं तो अधूरा सा लगता है। यदि में इसके बाड़े के आसपास होता हूं तो इसकी दहाड़कर वन विहार में गूंजने लगती है।
जैसा कि नवल कुशवाहा ने बताया

रिद्धि : सबसे हटकर है, इसे इंसानों से बहुत लगाव है
मैं डिस्प्ले बाड़े के बाघों की देखभाल करता हूं। यहां बाघिन रिद्धी सबसे हटकर है। पर्यटकों के द्वारा आवाज देने पर एक बार उठकर उनको देखकर आती है। यह एक आवाज पर हाउसिंग में आ जाती हैं। चूंकि इसका जन्म जू में हुआ है तो इसे इंसान से बहुत लगाव है।
जैसा कि अशोक मेहरा ने बताया

बर्ड वॉचिंग कैंप- वन विहार में चिड़ियाघर मान्यता दिवस के अवसर पर बर्ड वॉचिंग कैँप आयोजित किया जा रहा है। इस कैंप में 50 प्रतिभागी भाग लेंगे। यह कैंप सुबह 7 बजे से शुरू होगा। वहीं शाम 4 बजे से एनिमल कीपर्स वन्य प्राणियों के साथ अपने अनुभव साझा करेंगे। इस परिचर्चा में 80 प्रतिभागियों को वन विहार में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

