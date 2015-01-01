पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारियाें काे हायर पेंशन के मामले में बड़ा झटका:जिन्हें मिल चुकी, उनसे वापस ली जा सकती है हायर पेंशन

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ईपीएफओ ऑफिस से जारी हाेने लगे नाेटिस

एम्पलाइज पेंशन स्कीम के दायरे में आने वाले कर्मचारियाें - अधिकारियाें काे हायर पेंशन के मामले में बड़ा झटका लग सकता है। जिनकाे हायर पेंशन मिल चुकी है, उनसे यह वापस ली जा सकती है। कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन के रीजनल ऑफिसाें से नाेटिस जारी किए जाने लगे हैं।

विशेषज्ञ कहते हैं ऐसी स्थिति में हायर पेंशन मिलने में नई मुसीबत आ सकती है। सुप्रीम काेर्ट के आदेश पर ईपीएफओ मुख्यालय ने 23 मार्च 2017 काे हायर पेंशन देने के आदेश जारी किए थे। 1 सितंबर 2014 से पहले रिटायर लोगों काे यह पेंशन दी जा रही थी। रीजनल कमिश्नर अशरफ कामिल कहते हैं कि जिनकी हायर पेंशन बनी थी, उन्हें नाेटिस भेजे जा रहे हैं। धारा 26.6 और 11.3 का विकल्प देने का उल्लेख है।

क्या है धारा 26.6 व 11.3
विशेषज्ञ भीमराव डाेंगरे ने बताया कि ईपीएफ एक्ट और एम्पलाइज पेंशन स्कीम की धारा 26.6 और 11.3 में यह प्रावधान है कि कर्मचारी अपने वास्तविक वेतन पर ईपीएफ और पेंशन अंशदान की सहमति दे सकते हैं। चंद्रशेखर परसाई कहते हैं एम्पलाइज पेंशन स्कीम 1995 में पेंशन याेग्य वेतन 5000 रु. तय किया गया था।

2001 में इसे बढ़ाकर 6500 और 2014 से बढ़ाकर यह 15000 रुपए कर दिया गया। किसी का वास्तविक वेतन 50 हजार रु. है ताे उन्हें इस वास्तविक वेतन के बजाय 15 हजार रु. पर ही 8.33 फीसदी से कटाैती हाेगी। इस पर पेंशन कम बनेगी, 50 हजार पर कटाैती हाेने पर पेंशन ज्यादा बनेगी।

