पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पर्वतारोहण को बढ़ावा:गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने की युवा पर्वतारोहियों से मुलाकात, जाने कौन हैं मेघा, शोभित और किट्टू सौरव

भोपाल31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के साथ पर्वतारोही मेघा परमार, पर्वतारोही शोभित रामभाऊ, ट्रांसजेंडर पर्वतारोही किट्‌टू सौरव टाक और एबीवीपी की राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री निधि त्रिपाठी।
  • पर्वतारोहण को भारत में बढ़ाने पर हुई बातचीत
  • बच्चों और युवाओं को जोड़ा जाएगा पर्वतारोहण से

माउंट एवरेस्ट फतह करने वाली मध्य प्रदेश की पहली बेटी मेघा परमार ने अन्य पर्वतारोहियों के साथ आज केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की। बता दें कि मेघा परमार ने माउंट एवरेस्ट के साथ ही तीन अन्य महाद्वीपों की चोटियों को फतह किया है. वह बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ कार्यक्रम की मध्य प्रदेश की ब्रांड एंबेसडर भी हैं।

मेघा के साथ शोभित नाथ शर्मा ने भी गृह मंत्री से मुलाकात की। शोभित, मध्य प्रदेश के पहले युवक हैं जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की सबसे ऊंची चोटी पर सफलतापूर्वक चढ़ाई की है। शोभित, रामभाऊ महालगी प्रबोधिनी के छात्र हैं साथ ही सामाजिक कार्यों से भी जुड़े हुए हैं। इनके साथ ही किट्टू सौरव टाक जो देश की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर हैं जिन्होंने 6,000 मीटर की ऊंचाई के पहाड़ को फतह कर इतिहास रचा था। वो भी इस मुलाकात में शामिल थे। उन्होंने पहाड़ की ऊंचाई से संदेश दिया था- नर, नारी, किन्नर एक समान। इनके साथ अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) की राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री निधि त्रिपाठी भी इस बैठक में शामिल थीं।

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के साथ इस बैठक में एबीवीपी के प्रफुल्ला कांत संयोजक की भूमिका में थे। इस बैठक में अमित शाह ने ट्रांसजेंडर और युवाओं के मुद्दों पर बातचीत की। इसके साथ ही पर्वतारोहण को भारत में कैसे आगे बढ़ाया जाए और इससे बच्चों को कैसे जोड़ा जाए इस पर भी चर्चा हुई। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने किट्टू सौरभ टाक से बातचीत के बाद उन्हें आगे के सभी मिशन के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं।

अमित शाह ने कहा, 'एक ट्रांसजेंडर द्वारा ऐसी उपलब्धि हासिल करना सराहनीय है। साथ ही मेघा परमार जो कि एक किसान की बेटी होने के बावजूद भी माउंट एवरेस्ट को फतह किया। मैं उनकी बहुत सराहना करता हूं।' साथ ही शोभित नाथ शर्मा द्वारा जो कोकोनट रीसाइकलिंग मशीन श्री राम जन्म भूमि अयोध्या में भेंट की गई थी उस बात को जानकर उन्होंने अपनी प्रसन्नता व्यक्त की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें