iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

आशा की किरण अल-अनॉन समूह:पति, पिता व बेटे की शराब पीने की लत से परेशान महिलाएं करती हैं एक-दूसरे की भावनात्मक मदद

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • आशा की किरण अल-अनॉन समूह से जुड़ रहीं महिलाएं... अब इनकी संख्या 210 हुई

कोई पति तो कोई बेटे के पीने की लत से परेशान है। यहां तक कि कुछ बेटियां भी पिता की इसी आदत से परेशान थी। लेकिन उन्होंने जीवन से हार नहीं मानी। पति, पिता और बेटे को एल्कोहाॅलिक एनॉनिमस ग्रुप से जोड़ा और खुद ने एक संस्था बनाई आशा की किरण अल-अनॉन समूह। ये महिलाएं अपनी जैसी कई महिलाओं की आध्यत्मिक और भावनात्मक मदद करती हैं। जिससे वे डिप्रेशन से दूर रहे। आत्मनिर्भर बन सके।

इस संस्था में ऐसी कोई भी महिला जुड़ सकती है, जिसके परिवार में कोई शराब पीता हो। यहां पर कोई किसी की पहचान नहीं पूछता न ही कोई शुल्क लेता है। ये सभी महिलाएं हर मंगलवार और शुक्रवार को गांधी भवन में शाम 7 से 8.30 बजे और हर बुधवार को सुभाष नगर स्थित सेंट जोन्स स्कूल में मिलती है। कोई समस्या आने पर ग्रुप की सदस्य हेल्पलाइन नंबर 8975542304 पर कॉल करके मदद मांग सकती हैं।

ये महिलाएं हर मंगलवार, शुक्रवार और बुधवार को बांटती हैं अपना दुख-दर्द और हर समस्या हल होती गई
मेरे पति आईआईटी में पढ़े। खुद का काराेबार है। उन्हें शराब पीने की लत लग गई। इससे में पूरी तरह से टूट गई। इसके बाद आशा किरण अल-अनॉन समूह से जुड़कर मीटिंग में गई। तो पता चला कि यहां मेरी जैसी ही महिलाएं थी। उस दिन मैंने जो मन में आया वह बोला। मेरा आत्मविश्वास लौटा। पति को एल्कोहाॅलिक एनॉनिमस ग्रुप से जुड़ने के लिए प्रेरित किया। समस्या का समाधान निकलता गया। अब पति ने शराब छोड़ दी है। - पी नीतू

अब कभी-कभार ही पीते हैं...
मैं पेशे से सीए हूं। शादी के तीन साल बाद पति को शराब पीने की लत लग गई। वे डाॅक्टर हैं। कई बार मना किया तो मारपीट की। सबसे परेशान होकर बच्चों को लेकर अलग रही। इस बीच समाज का दबाव बना। तो फिर साथ रहने लगी। खासतौर पर मैंने वह गलतियां करना बंद कर दी जो मैं करती थी। एक दिन ग्रुप के बारे में सुना। पति भी सुधर गए अब वे शराब कभी कभार ही पीते है। वह भी अनुमति लेकर। - आर रेखा

शराब पीने वालों के परिजन हमेशा उनसे परेशान रहते हैं
ग्रुप की कोआर्डिनेटर एस कविता ने बताया शराब पीने वालों के परिजन हमेशा उनसे परेशान रहते हैं। कई बार हालात आत्महत्या तक पहुंच जाते हैं। ऐसी अप्रिय स्थिति से निपटने कुछ महिलाओं ने एक ग्रुप बनाया, जिनके घर में पुरुष शराब पीते थे। इस ग्रुप से धीरे धीरे महिलाएं जुटती गई अब इनकी संख्या बढ़कर 210 हो गई।

ये दी जाती है सलाह

  • जब व्यक्ति शराब पीकर आता है तो टोका टाकी न करें, वह चिल्लाता है सामान फेंकता है तो उसे इग्नोर करें।
  • कोई समस्या हो तो ग्रुप के हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर कॉल करें, ताकि तुरंत मानसिक और भावनात्मक मदद मिल सके।
  • खुद को डिप्रेशन से दूर रखें, महिला को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की कोशिश की जाती है।
  • इसमें महिला को रिकवरी कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से आध्यत्मिकता से जोड़ा जाता है। ताकि वह पति को बीमारी को दूर करने के लिए सकारात्मक तरीके से एक्शन ले।
  • ग्रुप में रिकवरी कार्यक्रम के बारे में जानकारी दी जाती है।
  • रोज के हिसाब से स्लोगन देते हैं ताकि परिवार उसको याद रखे। उस पर काम करे।
