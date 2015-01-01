पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Husband Ran Abroad After Giving Three Divorces, Court Said First Give New Affidavit, Then Hearing

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी पर सुनवाई से इनकार:तीन तलाक देकर विदेश भागा पति, कोर्ट ने कहा- पहले नया शपथपत्र दें, फिर सुनवाई

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • आरोपी के खिलाफ तीन तलाक देने का मामला कोहेफिजा थाने में दर्ज है

प्रदेश में हुए पहले तीन तलाक के मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है। फरार आरोपी सिंगापुर निवासी फैज आलम अंसारी की मप्र हाईकोर्ट ने अग्रिम जमानत पर सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया है। कोर्ट ने आरोपी के वकील को भी जांच के दायरे में ले लिया है। कोर्ट का कहना है कि वकील पहले आरोपी का नया शपथपत्र पेश करे। यह शपथ पत्र तब मान्य होगा, जब वह दो गवाहों के सामने हस्ताक्षर करेगा।

वर्तमान में आरोपी सिंगापुर में है। आरोपी के खिलाफ तीन तलाक देने का मामला कोहेफिजा थाने में दर्ज है। पुलिस ने फरार आरोपी के खिलाफ लुकआउट नोटिस पहले से जारी किया था। उस पर 3 हजार रुपए का इनाम भी घोषित किया है। मामला हाईकोर्ट में जज राजीव कुमार दुबे के यहां विचाराधीन है। इधर, आरोपी ने पीड़िता के खिलाफ सिंगापुर में तलाक का और बच्चों की कस्टडी का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पीड़िता सिंगापुर की कोर्ट में अपना पक्ष रखने गई है। दोनों सिंगापुर के नागरिक है।

आरोपी अंसारी ने पहले जिला कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी, जो खारिज हो गई। इसके बाद हाईकोर्ट में जमानत याचिका दायर की गई। सुनवाई के समय खुलासा हुआ था कि आरोपी 21 अगस्त को मुंबई के रास्ते यूएसए भाग गया है। वहीं कोर्ट में आरोपी की ओर से अग्रिम जमानत के लिए दिए शपथ पत्र में उसके हस्ताक्षर 24 अगस्त को किए गए।

पीड़िता की ओर से आपत्ति जताई गई कि जब आरोपी 21 अगस्त को विदेश चला गया तो उसने 24 अगस्त को हाईकोर्ट में पहुंचकर हस्ताक्षर कैसे किए। इस पर कोर्ट ने नाराजगी जताते हुए पूरे मामले में जांच के आदेश दिए, लेकिन अभी तक जांच रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत नहीं हुई। सिंगापुर निवासी आरोपी अंसारी के खिलाफ कोहेफिजा पुलिस ने 19 अगस्त को केस दर्ज किया था। दोनों की शादी भोपाल में हुई थी। दोनों 8 साल से इंडिया में रह रहे थे। आरोपी बैंगलुरू की एक होटल में नौकरी करता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें