लापरवाही:पत्नी के नाम से बना दिया पति का लर्निंग ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस; आरटीओ से रोज बंट रहे खामियों के लाइसेंस

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • लर्निंग लाइसेंस के लिए फोटो खींचने में लग रहे दो-दो घंटे

आरटीओ की स्मार्ट शाखा से रोज नई-नई गलतियां हो रही हैं। अब पत्नी के नाम से पति का लर्निंग ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनाने का मामला सामने आया है। इसके पहले एक की जगह दो व तीन आवेदकों के फोटो लर्निंग लाइसेंस पर चस्पा कर दिए गए थे। इसके अलावा लर्निंग लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदकों के फोटो खींचने में दो-दो घंटे तक का समय लग रहा है।

इसका कारण इंटरनेट का स्लो होना व टैबलेट जैसे संसाधनों की कमी होना है। इसी तरह सुबह 8 बजे से उसी दिन का अपाइंटमेंट दिए जाने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू नहीं हो सकी है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि सॉफ्टवेयर में सुधार का कार्य के साथ ही काउंटर सहित व्यवस्थाएं पुख्ता की जा रही हैं। जल्द ही आवेदकों की सारी समस्याएं दूर कर दी जाएंगी।

फोटो तो सही लगा, लेकिन नाम में गड़बड़ी
सेमरा निवासी किरण भुजदे का लर्निंग लाइसेंस 22 अक्टूबर को जारी हुआ। इसमें उनकी डीटेल्स सही हैं, लेकिन पति कृष्णा राव भुजदे के लाइसेंस पर आवेदक का नाम किरण भुजदे पत्नी कृष्णा राव भुजदे लिखा हुआ है। हाल ही में ऐसे भी दो अन्य लर्निंग लाइसेंस जारी किए जा चुके हैं, जिन पर 3 आवेदकों तक के फोटो लगे हुए थे।

जल्द ही आवेदकों की समस्याएं दूर हो जाएंगी
हम लोग आम आवेदकों के फीडबैक पर ही कार्य कर रहे हैं। सॉफ्टवेयर के साथ ही हार्डवेयर की सुविधा बढ़ाने जैसे कार्य चल रहे हैं। जल्द ही आवेदकों की समस्याएं खत्म हो जाएंगी। सुबह 8 बजे से उसी दिन का अपाइंटमेंट देने की व्यवस्था भी होने जा रही है।
- मनीमन, स्टेट हेड स्मार्ट चिप प्राइवेट लिमिटेड मप्र

