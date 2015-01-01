पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व विधायक के भाई की रंगदारी:भरी मीटिंग में अपर आयुक्त से कहा हम, तुम्हारे बाप के नौकर नहीं हैं

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
हरेंद्र सिंह
  • प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना- स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को लोन स्वीकृत कर बैंक से राशि दिलवाने का मामला

पूर्व विधायक सुरेंद्रनाथ सिंह के भाई हरेंद्र सिंह और साथियों ने गुरुवार को नगर निगम के अपर आयुक्त मेहताब सिंह गुर्जर पर रंगदारी दिखाई। संविदा पर कम्युनिटी ऑर्गनाइजर के पद पर कार्यरत हरेंद्र सिंह, पवन नामदेव और अन्य ने अपर आयुक्त से कह दिया कि ‘हम, तुम्हारे बाप के नौकर नहीं हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो भेजने के लिए क्यों कहते हो?’

गुर्जर निगम की योजना शाखा के प्रभारी हैं। केंद्र सरकार की प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना के तहत स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को दस हजार का लोन दिया जाना है। लोन के प्रकरण निगम के माध्यम से स्वीकृत होकर बैंकों में जाते हैं। गुर्जर ने इसकी समीक्षा के लिए गुरुवार को आईएसबीटी में बैठक बुलाई थी। गुर्जर ने कहा कि केवल बैंक जाकर सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो डालने से कुछ नहीं होगा। यदि कोई बैंक बार-बार कहने पर भी लोन स्वीकृत न करे तो ताले डाल दो। उन्होंने कहा था कि काम नहीं करोगे तो मैं कार्रवाई करूंगा। इस मामले में कमिश्नर वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी ने हरेंद्र सिंह समेत अन्य कम्युनिटी ऑर्गनाइजर्स को नोटिस जारी किया है।

बदतमीजी करने वालों को कमिश्नर ने दिया नोटिस
गरीबों का काम है, स्टाफ को गंभीरता समझना होगी
गरीबों के लिए सरकार की योजना है। उसे अमलीजामा पहनाने के लिए स्टाफ को गंभीरता से काम करना होगा। काम में थोड़ी बहुत डांट डपट तो होती ही है।
- मेहताब सिंह गुर्जर, अपर आयुक्त

हम लोग भी अपनी पूरी क्षमता से काम कर रहे हैं
सुबह बैठक में सभी साथी नाराज हो गए थे। मामला इतना गंभीर नहीं है। हम लोग भी अपनी पूरी क्षमता से काम कर रहे हैं।
- हरेंद्र सिंह, कम्युनिटी ऑर्गनाइजर

हरेंद्र नहीं गए तो...मेहताब को उठकर जाना पड़ा
मेहताब सिंह और कम्युनिटी ऑर्गनाइजर्स के बीच बहुत देर तक बहस होती रही। नाराज मेहताब ने उन्हें बाहर निकल जाने को कहा तो कम्युनिटी ऑर्गनाइजर और भड़क गए। बोले- ‘नगर निगम आपका नहीं है, हम यहीं बैठेंगे।’ मजबूरी में मेहताब, जोनल अधिकारियों कोे लेकर दूसरे कक्ष में चले गए।

हरेंद्र के काम में नहीं करता हस्तक्षेप, मुझे जानकारी नहीं है
हरेंद्र के दफ्तर के कामकाज में मैं हस्तक्षेप नहीं करता। मुझे उसके विवाद की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। मेरी हरेंद्र या किसी से भी इस मुद्दे पर कोई बात नहीं हुई।
- सुरेंद्रनाथ सिंह, पूर्व विधायक

