मुस्कुराया बाजार:धनतेरस से पहले सोने पे सुहागा; अगले 5 दिन बाजार के हर सेगमेंट में उछाल की उम्मीद

भाेपाल2 दिन पहले
सोमवार को भी सोने-चांदी के आउटलेट्स पर भीड़ रही।

सोने पे सुहागा...धनतेरस से पहले सोना 2600 प्रति 10 ग्राम तक सस्ता हो गया है। वहीं 4600 रुपए प्रति किलो सस्ती हुई है। धनतेरस से पहले सोने-चांदी के भाव में हुई गिरावट से सराफा व्यवसायी खुश हैं। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक कोरोनाकाल के बीच दो पुष्य(शनि-रवि) में कारोबारियों को 125 करोड़ का शगुन मिला था। वहीं, सोने-चांदी के भावों में हुई गिरावट से बाजार और चमकेगा। जूलरी सेगमेंट में ही 30 फीसदी ज्यादा खरीदारी हाेने की संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है।

राजधानी के व्यापारी कहते हैं जूलरी के अलावा अन्य सेगमेंट में भी पिछले साल से 25 फीसदी ज्यादा काराेबार हाे सकता है। साेमवार काे बाजाराें में पूजा- पाठ सामग्री एवं घरेलू सामानाें समेत एफएमसीजी सेगमेंट की बिक्री में तेज ग्राहकी रही।

सराफा एसाेसिएशन के प्रवक्ता नवनीत अग्रवाल के मुताबिक धनतेरस- दीपावली के पहले आमताैर साेने- चांदी के भाव बढ़ते हैं, लेकिन इस बार धनतेरस से पहले साेने के भाव में गिरावट हुई है। दस साल बाद ऐसा माैका आया है जब धनतेरस के पहले साेने के भाव इतने लुढ़के। विशेषज्ञ माेहित साेनी कहते हैं यह वायदा बाजार की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट है। इससे पूरे शहर में छाेटी- बड़ी सभी दुकानाें से लेकर बड़े आउटलेट्स तक सेगमेंट में 125 कराेड़ से ज्यादा का व्यापार हाे सकता है।

5 दिनों में... दिवाली तक कारोबार

(अनुमान बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक)
(अनुमान बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक)

रेडिमेड गारमेंट सेगमेंट में भी 100 कराेड़ से ज्यादा आएंगे
न्यू मार्केट व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष एवं रेडिमेड गारमेंट व्यवसायी सतीश गंगराड़े कहते हैं कि मंगलवार से बाजार में ग्राहकी फिर बढ़ेगी, लेकिन मंगलवार से दीपावली तक रेडिमेड गारमेंट सेगमेंट में ही 77 कराेड़ से ज्यादा के व्यापार की संभावना है। गर्म कपड़ाें की ग्राहकी तेजी से बढ़ी। शादी- विवाह के लिए भी विशेष कपड़े खरीद रहे हैं।

एफएमसीजी सेगमेंट में 110 कराेड़ के काराेबार की उम्मीद
भाेपाल किराना व्यापारी महासंघ के महासचिव एवं अनुपम अग्रवाल के मुताबिक ग्राहकाें के उत्साह के आगे काेराेना का डर फीका पड़ गया है। इन पांच दिनाें में सिर्फ एफएमसीजी सेगमेंट में 110 कराेड़ का काराेबार हाेने की उम्मीद है। व्यापारियाें काे भराेसा है कि पुष्य नक्षत्र की ग्राहकी से ज्यादा ग्राहकी धनतेरस से दीपावली तक हाेगी।

एक्सपर्ट बाेले- कर्मचारियाें के फेस्टिवल एडवांस और बाेनस का असर भी रहेगा
केंद्रीय कर्मचारियाें एवं राज्य के कर्मचारियाें काे मिले बाेनस एवं फेस्टिवल एडवांस का असर अब बाजार पर पड़ेगा। बाजार में जितना उछाल आया है अब अगले पांच दिनाें में इससे ज्यादा उछाल आएगा।
- अमरजीत सिंह , काेषाध्यक्ष, चेंबर आफ कामर्स एंड इंडस्ट्रीज

