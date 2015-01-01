पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Icy Wind Coming From The North, Winter Increased In Bhopal; Mercury At 12 Degrees At Night And 25 Degrees By Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बर्फबारी का असर:उत्तर से आ रही बर्फीली हवा, भोपाल में सर्दी बढ़ी; रात में 12 डिग्री और दिन में 25 डिग्री पर पारा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीओके की नीलम वैली से बर्फबारी की तस्वीर।
  • आज 10 डिग्री पर पहुंच सकता है पारा, दिन भी रहेगा ठंडा
  • शनिवार काे दिन का तापमान 25 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ, यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम रहा

उत्तर में हुई बर्फबारी का असर अब मप्र पर पड़ने लगा है। भोपाल में रात का तापमान सामान्य से 30 कम यानी 120 दर्ज किया गया। यह इस सीजन में दूसरी बार रात का सबसे कम तापमान रहा। इससे पहले 11 नवंबर काे रात में पारा 120 पर था। शनिवार काे दिन का तापमान 250 दर्ज हुआ। यह सामान्य से 40 कम रहा। अाठ साल में नवंबर का यह सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। तीन साल पहले 21 नवंबर 2017 काे दिन का तापमान 25.30 था। मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा के अनुसार रविवार को रात का तापमान 100 और दिन में 24 से 25 डिग्री के आसपास रह सकता है।

एलओसी के उस पार... हिंद के ताज कश्मीर में दमकता ‘नीलम’

देवदार के जंगल और बर्फ से लकदक यह पहाड़ी पीओके की नीलम वैली की है। सामने नीलम नदी बह रही है। यहां के मोहम्मद जैरल बताते हैं कि यह इलाका लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल के करीब है। 12 हजार फीट से अधिक ऊंचाई पर मौजूद रत्ती गली और चिट्टा कट्ठा झील इस इलाके की खूबसूरती को चार चांद लगा देती हैं। अब तक वैली में 6 फीट बर्फ गिर चुकी है। बर्फबारी पीक पर होगी तो यह इलाका दुनिया से कट जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें