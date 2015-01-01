पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माशिमं का बड़ा बदलाव:फेल हुए तो दोबारा दे सकेंगे परीक्षा, मार्कशीट में सप्लीमेंट्री का जिक्र नहीं होगा

भाेपाल15 मिनट पहले
माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल (फाइल फोटो)

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल सप्लीमेंट्री परीक्षा का प्रावधान खत्म करने जा रहा है। ऐसा हाेने पर 10वीं-12वीं के फेल परीक्षार्थी एक साल में दाे बार मूल परीक्षा दे सकेंगे। दूसरी बार परीक्षा पास करने पर उनकी मार्कशीट पर सप्लीमेंट्री का जिक्र नहीं हाेगा। मंडल ने इस बारे में तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। नई व्यवस्था अगले सत्र से शुरू होगी।

मंडल चेयरमैन राधेश्याम जुलानिया का कहना है कि नई शिक्षा नीति में यह प्रावधान है। ऐसा करने से विद्यार्थियाें का हाैंसला बढ़ेगा। हम चाहते हैं बच्चाें के मन-मस्तिष्क पर यह प्रभाव नहीं पड़े कि वह सप्लीमेंट्री के जरिए पास हुए हैं। आखिर बच्चाें के मन में यह बात क्याें आने दें? गाैरतलब है कि मंडल की 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षा में हर साल करीब 12 लाख विद्यार्थी शामिल हाेते हैं।

