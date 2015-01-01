पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Bhopal If I Had Known Earlier That I Would Become A Prisoner Of War, I Would Have Dropped A Burning Plane In The Air On A Pakistan Target And Would Have Been Martyred

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारत-पाक युद्ध: 1971:यह पहले पता होता कि मैं युद्धबंदी बन जाऊंगा, तो हवा में ही जलते हुए प्लेन को पाकिस्तान के टारगेट पर गिराकर शहीद हो जाता

भोपाल9 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिटायर्ड एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया।
  • रिटायर्ड एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया ने दैनिक भास्कर से शेयर किया 1971 युद्ध का मंजर और पाकिस्तान में युद्धबंदी बनकर सही यातनाओं का दर्द

आज देश 16 दिसंबर को 1971 में हुए भारत-पाक युद्ध में पाकिस्तान पर भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत को विजय दिवस के रूप में मना रहा है। प्रदेश में मौजूदा भाजपा सरकार सोशल मीडिया पर इस विजय दिवस को सेलिब्रेट कर रही है। 1971 के उस युद्ध में हिस्सा लेने वाले रिटायर्ड एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया जो भोपाल में हैं। लेकिन सरकार के पास उस लीविंग लीजेंड की सुध लेने का समय नहीं है। भारत माता के इस वीर सपूत को बुधवार को ई-7 स्थित उनके निवास पर बुके लेकर विश करने आर्मी से रिटायर्ड बिग्रेडियर आर विनायक पहुंचे। इस दौरान विक्रम पेठिया भावुक हो उठे। वे युद्ध में फाइटर पायलट के रूप में शामिल रहे। उसके बाद पाकिस्तान में युद्धबंदी रहकर लगभग 5 महीने तक यातना सही। वतन वापसी पर युद्ध में अदम्य वीरता के लिए उन्हें 26 जनवरी 1973 में देश के चौथे राष्ट्रपति वीवी गिरी ने वीरता चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया है। विजय दिवस पर एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया की कहानी उन्हीं की जुबानी...

एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया को बुके देकर विश करते ब्रिगेडियर आर विनायक
एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया को बुके देकर विश करते ब्रिगेडियर आर विनायक

'मुझे आज भी 5 दिसंबर 1971 का वो दिन याद है। मैं तब फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट के रूप में पश्चिमी सेक्टर में तैनात था। मुझे पाकिस्तान की चिश्तिया मंडी इलाके में टैंकों को ध्वस्त करने का आदेश मिला था। फ्लाइट के दौरान ही पता चला कि बहावलपुर में 15 टैंकों को लेकर एक ट्रेन गुजर रही है। मैंने दो बार उड़ान भर कर टारगेट हिट किया और ट्रेन के साथ ही वहां मौजूद गोला-बारूद का एक डिपो भी उड़ा दिया। हमारे लड़ाकू विमानों पर हमला कर रही एंटी-एयरक्राफ्ट गन को टारगेट करने के लिए मैंने फिर उड़ान भरी, लेकिन एक गन ने मेरे ही विमान को पीछे से हिट कर दिया। जलते विमान से मैंने अपने आप को इजेक्ट किया और पैराशूट से जहां उतरा, वह पाकिस्तान की सीमा थी। बस यही गड़बड़ हो गई और युद्धबंदी बना लिया गया। इसके बाद पाकिस्तानी आर्मी ने मेरे साथ बेइंतेहा यातना का दौर शुरू किया। मुझे अगर यह पहले पता होता तो मैं हवा में ही जलतेे हुए फाइटर प्लेन को किसी पाकिस्तान टारगेट पर गिरा देता और जान दे देता। युद्धबंदी के तौर पर मुझे रावलपिंडी जेल में रखा गया। पाकिस्तानी जेलें नर्क से भी बदतर हैं। जहां ठंड में पत्थर के प्लेटफाॅर्म पर नंगे बदन सोना पड़ता था। हाथ-पैर रस्सी से बंधे रहते थे। खाने में एक दो रोटी मिल जाए तो बहुत था। जेल का कोई भी अफसर या कर्मचारी कभी भी आकर सिगरेट दाग देता था तो कभी बंदूक के बट से या फिर लाठियों से लगातार पिटाई की जाती थी। एक समय तो ऐसा भी आया जब हथेलियों पर चारपाई रखकर जेल कर्मचारी चारपाई पर खड़े होकर कूदने लगते थे। इतने टार्चर के बाद तो दर्द का अहसास ही खत्म हो गया था, लेकिन हमारी ट्रेनिंग ऐसी थी कि पाकिस्तान हमसे कुछ भी उगलवा नहीं पाया। जब वे टार्चर करते थे तो मैं अपना माइंड लॉक कर लेता था। जिससे एक शब्द भी बाहर न निकले। इस बीच सरकार लगातार पाकिस्तान के साथ बातचीत कर रही थी। अंतत: पाकिस्तान से समझौते के बाद 8 मई 1972 काे मुझे रेडक्राॅस के सुपुर्द किया गया। उस समय मेरी रिब्स टूटी हुई थीं, मल्टीपल फ्रैक्चर थे और लंग्स में इंफेक्शन था।'

जब पाकिस्तान की जेल से आजाद होकर रिटायर्ड एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया दिल्ली पहुंचे तो मां और बहन कुछ इस तरह भावुक होकर मिले।
जब पाकिस्तान की जेल से आजाद होकर रिटायर्ड एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया दिल्ली पहुंचे तो मां और बहन कुछ इस तरह भावुक होकर मिले।

'पांच महीने की इस यातना से पाकिस्तान के प्रति इतनी नफरत हो गई थी कि विमान में वापस आते समय रेडक्रास की टीम ने पीने के लिए कोकाकोला दिया, मैंने पूछा- क्या पाकिस्तान में बना हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा 'नहीं, स्विस मेड है'। उसके बाद ही मैंने उसे हाथ लगाया। मेरे पिता सिविल सर्विस में थे और चाहते थे कि हम भी वही करें। लेकिन मैं जब फौज में गया, तब बहुत कुछ सोचा नहीं था। एयरफोर्स की ट्रेनिंग ने यह सिखाया कि दिल, दिमाग, ईमान, जाति, धर्म, आत्मा सब कुछ देश के लिए है। इसी कारण हमें किसी भी देशद्रोही को कहीं भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करना चाहिए। फौजी होने के बावजूद मुझे लगता है, युद्ध अंतिम विकल्प होना चाहिए। सबसे पहले पाक को आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर किया जाए। दूसरा- डिप्लोमेसी, जैसा अभी किया गया है। इसका संदेश बिलकुल साफ है कि हम आतंकवाद के खिलाफ हैं और जो भी आतंकवाद का साथ देगा, उसे मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे।'

एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया को उनकी अदम्य वीरता के लिए 26 जनवरी 1973 में देश के चौथे राष्ट्रपति वीवी गिरी वीरता चक्र से सम्मानित करते हुए।
एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया को उनकी अदम्य वीरता के लिए 26 जनवरी 1973 में देश के चौथे राष्ट्रपति वीवी गिरी वीरता चक्र से सम्मानित करते हुए।

रिहाई के बाद अगले साल 1973 में मेरे जीवन में दो मोड़ आए। गौरव का वह पल जब 26 जनवरी को युद्ध में अदम्य साहस के लिए वीरता चक्र से विभूषित किया गया। क्योंकि उससे पहले इंटरोगेशन का दौर टार्चर भरा था। हर वक्त शक की निगाहों से देखना। जब यह सम्मान की घोषणा हुई तो लगा दिल से कोई बोझ हट गया। अब मेरी देशभक्ति को शक की नजर से नहीं देखा जाएगा। दूसरा पल जीवनसाथी के रूप में इसी साल अंतरराष्ट्रीय वॉलीबॉल व बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी गीता के साथ जीवन का सफर शुरू हुआ। 2001 में मैं एयरफोर्स नैवल हाउसिंग बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर जनरल के पद से सेवानिवृत्त हो गया। अब भी पूर्व सैनिक सेवा परिषद व अन्य सामाजिक संगठनों से जुड़ा हुआ हूं।

एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया, पत्नी गीता के संग
एयर वाइस मार्शल आदित्य विक्रम पेठिया, पत्नी गीता के संग

लेकिन, दिल की टीस अब भी कहती है कि काश.जब फाइटर प्लेन में आग लगी थी और वह गिर रहा था तब मुझे पैराशूट से इजेक्ट न करके जलते हुए विमान के साथ टारगेट को ध्वस्त कर देना चाहिए था। शहीद होने के साथ ही अपने मकसद में सफल हो सकता था। साथ ही पाकिस्तान में हुए टॉर्चर से भी बच जाता।’

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसेंसेक्स 46,666 और निफ्टी 13,682 के रिकॉर्ड हाई पर बंद, BSE का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 185 लाख करोड़ के पार - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें