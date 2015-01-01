पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रफ्तार पर नजर:1800 मीटर दूर से गुजरे वाहन ने भी ओवरस्पीडिंग की तो ट्रैफिक इंटरसेप्टर से बन जाएगा चालान

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस मुख्यालय ने 14 करोड़ रुपए में 36 ट्रैफिक इंटरसेप्टर व्हीकल खरीदे
  • महज 0.3 सेकंड में वाहनों की स्पीड नाप लेगा लेजर कैमरा

(विशाल त्रिपाठी) महाराष्ट्र और दिल्ली पुलिस के बाद भोपाल पुलिस भी अब ट्रैफिक इंटरसेप्टर से ओवरस्पीडिंग करने वाले वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर सकेगी। ब्यूरो ऑफ पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट (बीपीआरएनडी) की सिफारिश के बाद पुलिस मुख्यालय की प्रबंध शाखा ने 36 ट्रैफिक इंटरसेप्टर व्हीकल खरीद लिए हैं।

ये व्हीकल जीपीएस, कैमरे, ब्रीथ एनालाइजर, साउंड मीटर, स्पीड राडार और टिंट मीटर से लैस होंगे। लेजर टेक्नोलॉजी के इस कैमरे की रेजोल्यूशन 1800 मीटर दूर तक होगी। यानी इतनी दूरी पर ओवरस्पीड में गुजरने वाले वाहन की स्पीड मापी जा सकेगी। साथ ही 180 मीटर दूर से वाहन की नंबर प्लेट को भी आसानी से पढ़ा जा सकता है। बढ़ते सड़क हादसों और उनमें होने वाली मौतों को रोकने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट सभी राज्यों को हादसों में 50 फीसदी की कमी लाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

हर जिले को एक व्हीकल
आधुनिकीकरण योजना के तहत 14 करोड़ में ये खरीदी की है। इसके लिए 36 एसयूवी (अर्टिगा) खरीदी गई हैं। ब्रीथ एनालाइजर व साउंड मीटर पहले ही खरीदे जा चुके हैं। टिंट मीटर (कांच की दृष्यता मापना) की खरीदी शुरू कर दी गई है। मकसद है कि हर जिले को एक-एक व्हीकल मिले। 18 व्हीकल नेशनल हाइवे पर खड़े किए जाएंगे।

2 लाख वाहनों पर एक इंटरसेप्टर
सुप्रीम कोर्ट व बीपीआरएनडी ने दो लाख वाहनों पर एक इंटरसेप्टर मशीन का पैमाना तय किया है। इंटरसेप्टर व्हीकल जीपीएस व इंटरनेट से जुड़ा रहेगा। इंटरनेट की मदद से इसे आईटीएमएस से जोड़ा जाएगा। इससे इसके सामने से गुजरने वाले ओवरस्पीड वाहन का चालान तुरंत बन सकेगा।

0.3 सेकंड में नाप लेगा स्पीड
इंटरसेप्टर एक लेजर टेक्नोलॉजी का कैमरा है, जो 1800 मीटर दूर से गुजरने वाले वाहन की स्पीड को माप लेगा। इसे मापने में उसे महज 0.3 सेकंड का वक्त लगेगा।

^सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सड़क को सुरक्षित बनाने और ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन कराने के निर्देश सभी राज्यों को दिए हैं। इसके लिए अच्छी तकनीक का इस्तेमाल करने के लिए भी कहा गया है। इसलिए आधुनिकीकरण योजना के तहत ये शुरुआत की जा रही है। सड़क हादसों को कम करने और मौतों में कमी लाने के लिए हम और भी नई तकनीकों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। -डीसी सागर, एडीजी, पीटीआरआई

