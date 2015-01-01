पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेवेन्यू कलेक्शन:आबकारी आय में कमी, तो सरकार को वैट से ज्यादा राशि मिलने की संभावना

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
इस वर्ष अब तक आबकारी आय में पिछले साल की तुलना में 24.87 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है और सरकार को केवल 4649 करोड़ रुपए ही मिले हैं। वित्तीय वर्ष के अंत तक आबकारी आय पिछले साल की तुलना में कम रहने का ही अनुमान है। दूसरी ओर वैट से इस वर्ष सरकार को बजट अनुमान 11,715 करोड़ रुपए से कहीं अधिक 13,009 करोड़ रुपए मिलने की उम्मीद है।

रेवेन्यू कलेक्शन के संबंध में हुई बैठक में अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को दी। आबकारी से वर्ष में 9,300 करोड़ की आय का अनुमान है। पिछले वर्ष विभाग की आय 10 हजार 733 करोड़ थी। आबकारी को छोड़कर अन्य आय में वृद्धि होने की संभावना जताई गई है। वाणिज्यिक कर में सितंबर में गत वर्ष की तुलना में 10 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि दर्ज की गई। इसमें इस वर्ष 17763 करोड़ रुपए का मिलने का अनुमान है।

अन्य मदों से अनुमान

(करोड़ रुपए में)
(करोड़ रुपए में)
