  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Imarti Devi Update; BJP Prabhat Jha On Madhya Pradesh Women And Child Development Minister Resignation

मंत्री का 'हठ योग':हार के 8 दिन बाद भी इमरती देवी ने नहीं दिया इस्तीफा; प्रभात झा का कटाक्ष- हारने के बाद कोई मंत्री नहीं रहता

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नियम कहता है कि 1 जनवरी तक इमरती मंत्री बनी रह सकती हैं
  • मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया आज देने वाले थे इस्तीफा लेकिन रात 8 बजे तक नहीं पहुंचे भोपाल

शिवराज कैबिनेट के तीन मंत्री उपचुनाव में हार गए लेकिन इस्तीफे में देरी ने सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। तीन में से मात्र एक मंत्री एदलसिंह कंसाना ने स्वप्रेरणा से इस्तीफा दिया है। इमरती देवी की ओर से तो यह भी साफ नहीं किया जा रहा है कि वे इस्तीफा कब देंगी? एक अन्य मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया जरूर आज देर शाम तक इस्तीफे देने की बात कह चुके हैं। हालांकि, रात 8 बजे तक वे भोपाल नहीं पहुंचे थे।

दरअसल, भाजपा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष प्रभात झा की ताजा टिप्पणी को इमरती देवी की इस्तीफे पर जारी चुप्पी से ही जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा है कि हारने के बाद कोई मंत्री नहीं रहता। उन्होंने यह भी संकेत दिए कि कैबिनेट की मीटिंग होने तक हारे हुए मंत्री खुद ब खुद हट जाएंगे। लेकिन इमरती देवी बयान दे चुकी हैं कि वह हारी नहीं हैं। सरकार हमारी है। जो जीत गए हैं, वह एक हैंडपंप भी नहीं लगवा पाएंगे।

मंत्री ने इस्तीफा नहीं दिया तो क्या समीकरण बनेंगे

संविधान कहता है कि कोई भी गैर विधायक व्यक्ति अधिकतम 6 महीने तक पद पर रह सकता है। यदि वह निर्वाचित नहीं होता है, तो उसका पद स्वत: समाप्त हो जाता है। 2 जुलाई को इमरती देवी ने मंत्री पद की शपथ ली थी, इस हिसाब से यदि इस्तीफा नहीं देती हैं तो भी 2 जनवरी तक पद पर बनी रह सकती हैं। ऐसे में इस्तीफा देने पर उन्हें निगम, मंडल में एडजस्ट किया जा सकता है।

इमरती देवी को भाजपा संगठन में जवाबदारी मिलना मुश्किल

दरअसल, भाजपा के संगठन में इमरती देवी को जवाबदारी मिलना मुश्किल है। वजह है कि संगठनात्मक रूप से भाजपा की व्यवस्था कांग्रेस से बिल्कुल अलग है। यहां पार्टी गाइडलाइन से बाहर जाकर कुछ भी बयानबाजी पर सख्त मनाही है।

बता दें कि 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा ने 19 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है। जिन 9 सीटों पर हार हुई है, उनमें 3 शिवराज सरकार के मंत्रियों की सीट हैं। इसमें से दो इमरती देवी और गिर्राज दंडोतिया ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के खेमे के हैं। अब इन दोनों को एडजस्ट करने का दबाव भी सरकार पर है।

