सिटी टैलेंट:भोपाल के इमरान ने नेल आर्ट (7200 कीलों) से तैयार किया डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर का पोट्रेट, 7वीं तक पास इमरान अब राम मंदिर और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का बना रहा पोट्रेट

भोपाल8 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
  • कॉपी लिंक
नेल आर्ट से बनाई बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर की तस्वीर। - Dainik Bhaskar
नेल आर्ट से बनाई बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर की तस्वीर।
  • फर्नीचर के बचे खुचे सामान कील और लकड़ियों से तैयार किया आर्ट वर्क
  • बगैर किसी गाइडेंस और हेल्प के अपने आर्ट को आकार देने में जुटा इमरान

भोपाल के गुमनाम कलाकार इमरान अपनी कला का जादू बिखेरा है। उन्होंने भारत की अखंडता, एकजुटता ओर शिक्षित होने का संदेश देने वाली बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर की तस्वीर बनाई है। खास बात ये है कि ये तस्वीर किसी ब्रश या कलर से नहीं, बल्कि कीलों से बनाई गई है। तस्वीर के एक हिस्से में भारत का नक्शा दिखाई देता है, जो लोहे की चैन से बना है। इमरान ने इस आर्ट में लगभग 7200 कीलों का इस्तेमाल किया है। इसे बनाने में दो महीने का वक्त लगा। भारत और संविधान पर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए आर्ट पीस तैयार किया है। साढ़े चार किलो कील हैं। इस आर्ट को बनाने में करीब दो माह का समय लगा और इस आर्ट में कई दिन तो रात रात भर काम किया है। अब वह राम मंदिर और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का पोट्रेट बनाने में जुटा है।

इमरान ने बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के आर्ट को लगभग 7200 कीलों से तैयार किया।
इमरान ने बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के आर्ट को लगभग 7200 कीलों से तैयार किया।

भोपाल के जहांगीराबाद में रहने वाले इमरान पारिवारिक मजबूरियों के चलते 7वीं तक ही पढ़ सके। उनके पिता फर्नीचर सुधारने-बनाने का काम करते है। इस दौरान इमरान ने उनकी दुकान से बचा हुआ सामान जमा करना शुरू किया और अलग-अलग आकृतियां बनाने लगे।

कोरोना काल में उन्होंने शहर के हॉट स्पॉट एरिया जहांगीराबाद बेवजह घर से बाहर निकलने वाले लोगों के लिए सड़क पर थ्री डी पेंटिग बनाई थी। इसका संदेश था- घर के बाहर निकलोगे तो कोरोना निगल जाएगा इस दौरान एक बड़ी थ्री डी तस्वीर के जरिए डायनासोर को दिखाया था।

इमरान के द्वारा तैयार पोस्टर।
इमरान के द्वारा तैयार पोस्टर।

इमरान ने कहा कि उसका खुद का जीवन बहुत चुनौती भरा रहा है, 12 साल की उम्र में उसे स्कूल छोड़ना पड़ा, किसी तरह के आर्ट कॉम्पीटिशन में भाग नहीं ले सका। क्योंकि किसी स्कूल या संस्था से नहीं जुड़ा था। कला को सीखना चाहा तो ना कोई दस्तावेज था ना ही कोई सही राह बताने वाला। फिर एक दिन दिल में ठान लिया कि अपने आर्ट को वर्ल्ड लेवल तक ले जाना है। इसके लिए वे इन दिनों लगातार कला साधना में जुटा है।

इमरान ने कहा कि संविधान बनाने में अहम भूमिका रखने वाले डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर का पोट्रेट कीलों से बनाया है। वहीं लोहे की चैन से आकार दिया है, चैन यह संदेश देता है कि जिस प्रकार चैन की कड़िया आपस में जुडी रहती हैं और मजबूत होती हैं, उस प्रकार से भारत में विभिन्न धर्मो के लोग आपस में मिल कर रहते हैं और भारत के संविधान को मजबूती देते हैं। चैन टूटने पर जिस तरह गाड़ी रुक जाती हैं, उसी तरह अगर हम अलग हुए तो देश का विकास रुक जाएगा।

