पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रीन भोपाल:6 महीने में रोपे 15 हजार से ज्यादा पौधे, बेटी की तरह करते हैं परवरिश

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लिंक रोड स्थित गुलाब उद्यान में पेड़ों के संरक्षण पर आयोजित खास ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम में पहुंचे प्रकृति प्रेमी

इंसान को वातावरण, पर्यावरण और प्राकृति की हमेशा कद्र करना चाहिए। यह वर्तमान और भविष्य के लिए बहुत उपयोगी हैं। कुछ ऐसे ही विचार लिए शहर के पर्यावरण प्रेमियों ने अपना जीवन प्रकृति और पर्यावरण के लिए समर्पित कर दिया है।

कोई 35 साल से पौधरोपण और उनके संरक्षण का काम कर रहा है तो किसी ने पर्यावरण की खातिर नौकरी में मिलने वाला प्रमोशन लेने से इंकार कर दिया। ऐसे व्यक्तियों से दैनिक भास्कर ने सोमवार को लिंक रोड स्थित गुलाब उद्यान में खास बातचीत की। यहां उद्यानिकी विभाग का वृक्षों के संरक्षण और संधारण के लिए ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम रखा गया था।

मैंने इतने पौधे लगाए हैं कि गिनने में 4 महीने लग सकते हैं

पर्यावरण के लिए काम करना परिवार की परंपरा रही है, जिसे आगे बढ़ा रहा हूं। मैं 27 साल पहले ईएनटी सर्जन बना हूं, लेकिन पर्यावरण और पौधारोपण का काम 4 साल की उम्र से कर रहा हूं। नाना तहसीलदार थे। उनकी देखरेख में ही पौधे लगाने का गुर सीखा। नाना कहते थे कि एक पेड़ लगाने से सबकी रोजी-रोटी चलेगी। चाहे पक्षी हो या फिर इंसान या कीड़े, सभी को उससे कुछ न कुछ मिलेगा। तो पर्यावरण के लिए काम करते रहो। तभी से पर्यावरण के लिए काम कर रहा हूं। शहरयारगंज श्यामपुर में नाना तहसीलदार थे। उनके पास 150 एकड़ जमीन थी। वहां नाना लोगों को पौधे लगाने के लिए कहा करते थे। मैं श्यामपुर में हर रविवार को मुफ्त मेडिकल कैंप लगाता हूं।

वहां महाराष्ट्र, मप्र, राजस्थान, उप्र के साथ अन्य कई जगहों से मरीज आते हैं। दवा देते समय मरीज को जरूर कहता हूं कि जहां भी रहें, पौधे जरूर लगाएं। गांव के किसान और बच्चों को भी पौधे लगाने के लिए जागरुक करता हूं। मैंने इतने पौधे लगाए हैं कि उन्हें गिनने में 4 महीने लग सकते हैं। आज साढ़े सात एकड़ खेत में मैंने जंगल बना दिया है और अगर अभी की बात कहूं तो पिछले 6 माह में 15 हजार से ज्यादा पौधे लगा चुका हूं। मेरे लगाए पौधों को सूखने और मरने नही देता हूं, क्योंकि उन पौधों को मैं अपनी बेटी की तरह मानता हूं। उन्हें दिन में एक-दो बार तो जरूर देखता हूं। -डॉ. सैय्यद अरहम हुसैन, ईएनटी सर्जन, भोपाल

अब हम लोग मनुआभान टेकरी पर सघन वन तैयार करेंगे

मैं लालघाटी में रहता हूं और एक फार्मा सुटिकल कंपनी में टेरेटरी मैनेजर हूं। इसमें रोज अपॉइंटमेंट या कॉल के आधार पर काम करते हूं। पर्यावरण पर काम करने के लिए मैंने प्रमोशन नहीं लिया। प्रमोशन होता तो काम भी बढ़ जाता, लेकिन पर्यावरण के लिए शेड्यूल फ्री रखने प्रमोशन नहीं लिया। मेरी पत्नी पूजा गौड़ हाउस वाइफ हैं, लेकिन वे भी पर्यावरण के लिए काम करती हैं। वे रोज 2 घंटे प्रकृति के लिए कोई न कोई काम करती हैं। अब तक मैंने और मेरी पत्नी मिलकर 5 हजार पौधे लगा दिए होंगे। जीवन का सबसे जरूरी काम है पौधे लगाना, जिंदा रहने के लिए ऑक्सीजन जरूरी। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए हम लोगों ने पौधे लगाना शुरू किया।

आज राष्ट्र के प्रति जीवन समर्पित है। मैं पॉलिथीन का इस्तेमाल नहीं करता। चुन्नी में सब्जी लेता हूं, कभी-कभी सामान को कागज में बांध लेता हूं। पहले हम लोग खुद आगे आए और आज 150 लोग साथ पर्यावरण के लिए काम करते हैं। अब हम लोग मनुआभान टेकरी पर सघन वन तैयार करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। अभी हम लोग 250 पौधे लगा चुके हैं। पेड़ तो सभी लगाते हैं, लेकिन उसे बचाकर रखना भी बहुत जरूरी होता है। ऐसी कई जगहें हैं, जहां पर पौधे लगाए जाते हैं, लेकिन वे कुछ दिनों के बाद सूख जाते हैं। -मनोज गौड़, टेरेटरी मैनेजर,फार्मा सुटिकल कंपनी, भोपाल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें