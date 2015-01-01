पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में सड़क हादसा:हबीबगंज इलाके में कार ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, सवार बाइक सहित 20 फीट तक घिसटे, एक की मौत

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल के हबीबगंज इलाके में बड़ी सड़क दुर्घटना हो गई, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।
  • हादसे के बाद कार चालक मौके से फरार हो गया, पुलिस तलाश में जुटी

राजधानी के हबीबगंज इलाके में मंगलवार देर रात हुए सड़क हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसका एक साथी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। दोनों एक बाइक में सवार होकर परिचित के यहां जा रहे थे, तभी सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार कार उन्‍हें टक्‍कर मार दी। टक्‍कर इतनी तेज थी कि दोनों युवक 20 फीट तक सड़क पर घिसटते चले गए। हादसे के बाद कार चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दोनों को जेपी अस्‍पताल भिजवाया। रास्ते में एक व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ दिया, वहीं दूसरे को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं।

घायल दोस्त ने पुलिस को बताया कि एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने उन्‍हें टक्‍कर मारी, जिसका नंबर वह देख नहीं पाया है। उस अज्ञात कार की तलाश के लिए पुलिस आसपास के सभी सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाल रही है। हबीबगंज पुलिस के अधिकारियों का दावा है कि वह जल्दी कार की तलाश कर आरोपितों को पकड़ लेगी।

हबीबगंज पुलिस के मुताबिक, स्कूटर सवार साबिर अपने साथी बाबूलाल के साथ अपने एक परिचित के पास जा रहे थे। तभी रास्ते में उनके स्कूटर को अज्ञात कार ने टक्कर मारी। हादसे के बाद लोगों ने साबिर और बाबूलाल को सड़क पर घायल हालत में देखा और पुलिस को इस घटना की जानकारी दी।

गंभीर रूप से घायल साबिर और बाबूलाल को पुलिस ने इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां पर डॉक्टरों ने साबिर को मृत घोषित कर दिया, जबकि बाबूलाल का इलाज किया जा रहा है। घायल बाबूलाल ने पुलिस को बताया कि स्कूटर साबिर चला रहा था और वह पीछे बैठा था। हादसे के बावजूद कार चालक ने कार नहीं रोकी और मौके से फरार हो गया। वह कार का नंबर भी नहीं देख पाया।

