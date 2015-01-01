पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश की पहली प्राकृतिक लिंक परियोजना:सीप-कोलार लिंक पूरी; अगली बारिश में भोपाल के 3.60 लाख लोगों के लिए मिलेगा 5.40 करोड़ लीटर ज्यादा पानी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
6 किमी लंबी टनल में जाने का रास्ता। तस्वीर धाईंखेड़ा की।
  • - बिना लिफ्ट किए टनल के जरिए सीप का पानी पहुंचेगा कोलार डैम

आखिर सीप-कोलार लिंक प्रोजेक्ट का काम पूरा हो गया है। सीहोर जिले में जमीन से 35 मीटर नीचे टनल का काम पूरा हो गया है। बिरजिश नगर में कोलार नदी से इस टनल को जोड़ने के लिए अर्दन स्ट्रक्चर बन गया है। यहां से अगली बारिश में पानी प्राकृतिक रूप से कोलार डैम तक पहुंचेगा। इससे भोपाल को कोलार से रोज 12 एमजीडी (5 करोड़ 40 लाख लीटर) पानी ज्यादा मिल सकेगा। यह करीब तीन लाख 60 हजार लोगों की जरूरत पूरी कर सकेगा।

कोलार से अभी भोपाल को 34 एमजीडी (15 करोड़ 30 लाख लीटर) पानी रोज मिलता है। प्रदेश में दो नदियों के जोड़ने का अपनी तरह का पहला प्रोजेक्ट है। बिना बिजली के पानी नदी से डैम तक आएगा। इसके लिए तीन डैम बनाए गए हैं। 2012 में मंजूर हुई इस परियोजना का काम 2015 में पूरा हो जाना चाहिए था। लेकिन तीन साल से अधिक का समय तो जमीन अधिग्रहण में ही बीत गया। इसके बाद कांट्रैक्टर कंपनी काम छोड़कर भाग गई।

पहला डैम- सीप नदी पर दो पहाड़ों के बीच में 265 मीटर लंबा और 22 मीटर ऊंचा। अलीपुर गांव के पास।

दूसरा- कालदेव में। दूरी करीब 2 किमी। 200 मीटर लंबा और 17.90 मीटर ऊंचा।

तीसरा- घोड़ा पछाड़ पर। दूरी करीब ढाई किमी। 117 मीटर लंबा और 6.69 मीटर ऊंचा

6 किमी लंबी टनल.. यह बिरजिश नगर में कोलार नदी के वहां मिलेगी, जहां कोलार डैम का कैचमेंट शुरू होता है

कोलार डैम- कोलार डैम में हर साल औसतन 185 एमसीएम(185 अरब लीटर) पानी आता है। इस प्रोजेक्ट से हर साल 35 एमसीएम यानी 35 अरब ली. पानी ज्यादा मिलेगा। इससे भोपाल 61 एमसीएम (61 अरब लीटर) पानी हर साल लेता है। इस लिंक से भोपाल को कोलार से रोज 12 एमजीडी पानी ज्यादा मिल सकेगा।

रिपेयरिंग-टेस्टिंग बाकी है
प्रोजेक्ट पूरा हो गया है। बारिश के कारण हुए नुकसान की रिपेयरिंग व प्रोजेक्ट की टेस्टिंग बाकी है। प्रयास है कि अगली बरसात में पानी कोलार डैम पहुंचा दिया जाए।
-राकेश अग्रवाल, चीफ इंजीनियर, जल संसाधन

