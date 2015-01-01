पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In Three Months The Invoice On The Mask Decreased 5 Times; 4712 Challans Were Made In July, 391 People Have Been Processed So Far In November.

लोगों की लापरवाही, निगम भी बेफिक्र:तीन महीने में मास्क पर चालान 5 गुना घटे; जुलाई में 4712 चालान बने थे, नवंबर में अब तक 391 लोगों पर ही कार्रवाई

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • आशंका... सर्दी के मौसम में बढ़ सकता है कोरोना संक्रमण

नवंबर में कोरोना मरीज मिलने की रफ्तार बढ़ गई है। 17 दिन में हर रोज औसतन 179 मरीज मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे समय में नगर निगम द्वारा मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर ढिलाई बरती जा रही है। जुलाई में हररोज मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले औसतन 157 लोगों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की जा रही थी। तब महीनेभर में 4712 के चालान बनाए जा रहे थे। अब आलम यह है कि नवंबर के 17 दिनों में बिना मास्क वाले महज 391 लोगों के खिलाफ ही चालानी कार्रवाई की गई, यानी नवंबर में एक दिन में औसतन 23 लोगों के ही चालान बनाए जा रहे हैं। नगर निगम की ढिलाई का असर यह हुआ कि अब लोगों ने मास्क से दूरी बनाना शुरू कर दी है।

शहर में कोरोना मरीजों के मिलने की रफ्तार बढ़ने लगी है, लेकिन नगर निगम द्वारा मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों पर ढिलाई बरती जा रही है। पहले जहां रोज औसतन 157 लोगों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही थी, वो अब महज 23 लोगों तक ही सिमट गई है।

टीआई और उनका परिवार पॉजिटिव:
मंगलवार शाम को गोविंदपुरा टीआई की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। उनके दोनों बच्चे और पत्नी की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। बुधवार को थाना स्टाफ का भी टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा।

अक्टूबर पर नवंबर भारी
नवंबर में अब तक 17 दिनों में 3139 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं, यानी रोज औसतन 179 मरीज मिल रहे हैं, जबकि अक्टूबर के अंतिम 17 दिनों में 2878 मरीज मिले थे। इनका प्रतिदिन का औसत महज 169 मरीज था, यानी अक्टूबर के मुकाबले नवंबर में हर रोज औसतन 15 मरीज ज्यादा मिल रहे हैं।

6 माह में कितने चालान व जुर्माना

अब और बढ़ने लगे एक्टिव केस
शहर में एक्टिव मरीजों में भी इजाफा होने लगा है। नवंबर शुरुआत में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या घटकर 1500 पर आ गई थी, जो अब 1800 के पार पहुंच गई है। इधर, होम आइसोलेशन में भी मरीज बढ़ गए हैं। अक्टूबर अंत में 900 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन थे, जो अब 1200 पर पहुंच गए हैं।

ठंड में बढ़ जाती है वायरस की उम्र
सर्दी के मौसम में वायरस की उम्र बढ़ जाती है। हवा सूखी व ठंडी होने से संक्रमण और भी तेजी से फैलता है। ऐसे में अब मास्क लगाना बहुत जरूरी है।
डॉ. निशांत श्रीवास्तव, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर, जीएमसी

निगम की ओर चालान कम हुए हैं। हम निगम कमिश्नर से निवेदन करेंगे कि चालानी कार्रवाई में तेजी लाएं। -डॉ. प्रभाकर तिवारी, सीएमएचओ

जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती, तब तक मास्क का उपयोग बहुत जरूरी है। चालानी कार्रवाई पर फिर जोर देंगे। अब और सख्ती से कार्रवाई करेंगे।
केवीएस चौधरी कोलसानी, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

