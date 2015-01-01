पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर विवाद:प्रकरणों के निपटारे से आयकर विभाग को मिल सकते हैं 32 हजार करोड़; विवाद से विश्वास योजना से जुड़ने के लिए 31 दिसंबर तक की रियायत

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
प्रधान मुख्य आयकर आयुक्त आरके पालीवाल ने सोमवार को वेबिनार के जरिए चर्चा की।

टैक्स कलेक्शन में आ रही कमी से परेशान आयकर विभाग के लिए विवाद से विश्वास योजना संजीवनी का काम कर सकती है। इस स्कीम के तहत आयकर विभाग को मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में सालों से लंबित टैक्स विवाद के 36,000 मामलों से 32,000 करोड़ रुपए की राशि मिलने उम्मीद है। इस योजना के तहत अब तक भोपाल जोन (मप्र और छग) में 2750 इस योजना से जुड़ने की अंतिम तिथि 31 दिसंबर-रखी गई है।

हालांकि करदाता को निर्धारित टैक्स जमा कराने के लिए 31 मार्च-2021 तक का समय दिया गया है। प्रधान मुख्य आयकर आयुक्त आरके पालीवाल ने सोमवार को वेबिनार के जरिए पत्रकारों से चर्चा में बताया कि आयकरदाता सालों कोर्ट और ट्रिब्यूनल में चल रहे टैक्स विवाद के मामलों में टैक्स राशि का 100% जमा कराना होगा, लेकिन वे ब्याज और पेनॉल्टी की राशि का महज 25% ही चुकाकर सालों से लंबित टैक्स विवाद से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं।

ये 36 हजार आयकरदाता होंगे इसके लिए पात्र

  • ऐसे टैक्स विवाद के मामले जो अपील में हैं, जिनके लिए याचिका दायर की गई है, जिन मामलों को आयकर विभाग या फिर करदाता पंचाट (ऑर्बिट्रेशन) में की गई अपील 31 जनवरी 2020 तक निरस्त नहीं हुई है।
  • जो प्रकरण विवाद समाधान पैनल (डीआरपी) के पास गए ऐसे मामले जिनमें डीआरपी ने 31 जनवरी 2020 के पहले निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं, लेकिन आदेश पारित नहीं किया है।
  • वे मामले जिनमें आयकरदाता ने 31 जनवरी 2020 के पहले पुनर्निधारण याचिका आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 264 के तह दायर की है।
  • ऐसे मामले जिनमें आयकरदाता कर भुगतान कर चुका है।

भोपाल में 700 लोग पात्र
यह योजना 17 मार्च 2020 को लॉन्च हुई थी, जो 31 मार्च के लिए ही थी। लेकिन संक्रमण फैलने से बदली परिस्थितियों के चलते इसे पहली बार बढ़ाकर 31 जून किया गया। बाद में यह 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दी गई। इस योजना के लिए अकेले भोपाल में पात्र लोगों की संख्या करीब 700 बताई जा रही है।

अपील के लिए भी नहीं जाना होगा दफ्तर
पालीवाल ने बताया कि कर निर्धारण के साथ ही अब अपील के मामलों को भी फेस लेस असेसमेंट से जोड़ा गया है। इससे आयकरदाता को अपील के लिए बार-बार आयकर विभाग के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। करदाता ई मेल के माध्यम से ही कर विवाद और बन रही टैक्स डिमांड पर अपना पक्ष रख सकता है। इससे उसके समय की भी बचत होगी। उसे अपील के लिए अपने काम नहीं छोड़ने पड़ेंगे। साथ ही आयकर विभाग की दक्षता बढ़ेगी। वे अपने अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को किसी ज्यादा महत्व के काम में लगा सकेंगे।

