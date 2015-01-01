पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली-मुंबई कॉरिडोर:तीन साल में पूरा हो जाएगा इंदौर-देवास-उज्जैन-आगर-गरोठ फोरलेन का काम; एक लाख करोड़ की है योजना

भोपाल19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • छह माह में बांटी 540 करोड़ की मुआवजा राशि

दिल्ली-मुंबई कॉरीडोर (डीएमसी) को जोड़ने वाले इंदौर-देवास-उज्जैन-आगर और गरोठ फोरलेन मार्ग के अवार्ड 20 दिसंबर तक पारित कर दिए जाएंगे। यह फोरलेन मार्ग 173 किमी है, जिसके बनने के बाद विकास के नए मार्ग खुलेंगे। पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव ने कहा कि भारत सरकार की एक लाख करोड़ रुपए लागत की अति महत्वाकांक्षी दिल्ली-मुम्बई कॉरिडोर का 244 किलोमीटर हिस्सा मध्यप्रदेश से होकर गुजरेगा। इस मार्ग को 2023 तक पूर्ण करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है।

भार्गव ने कहा कि इस मार्ग के निर्माण से ग्वालियर से देवास, भोपाल से देवास, इंदौर मार्ग भी जुड़ जाएंगे। इसके आसपास इंडस्ट्रियल डेवलपमेंट के कारण प्रदेश में रोजगार के नए अवसर पैदा होंगे। केंद्रीय भू-तल परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गड़करी ने चंबल अटल प्रोग्रेस-वे की स्वीकृति के समय प्रदेश की पिछली सरकार के समय खनिज विभाग की अनुमतियों में विलंब की बात कही थी, पिछले छह माह में इससे जुड़े सभी गतिरोध दूर कर व्यवस्था सुधारी गई है।

मुख्य सचिव खुद खनिज की अनुमतियां एवं भू-अर्जन के मुआवजों के वितरण की नियमित समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। पिछले छह माह में कोरोना के दौरान भी 540 करोड़ से अधिक राशि के भू-अर्जन के मुआवजे बांटे गए हैं। यह निरंतर जारी है। खनिज विभाग की अनुमतियां भी अब 7 दिन में दी जा रही हैं। प्रदेश सरकार ने एक कदम आगे बढ़ते हुए भारतमाला परियोजना के लिए गौण खनिज की रॉयल्टी से छूट का निर्णय भी लिया है। मप्र इस योजना का लाभ उठाने में केंद्र सरकार की अपेक्षाओं से एक कदम आगे बढ़कर ही काम करेंगा।

