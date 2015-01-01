पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Investments Made In Chit Fund Company Deposited In Film Industry; More Than Five Thousand People Cheated More Than 100 Crores

धोखाधड़ी:चिटफंड कंपनी में जमा कराई रकम फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में की इन्वेस्ट; पांच हजार से अधिक लोगों से 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा की हुई ठगी

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
पांच साल में रकम दोगुनी करने का झांसा देकर ग्राहकों से फर्जी चिटफंड कंपनी श्रीस्वामी विवेकानंद मल्टी स्टेट क्रेडिट को-आपरेटिव सोसायटी में जो राशि जमा कराई जाती थी, उसे मुंबई में बैठे दो कर्ताधर्ता फिल्म इंडस्ट्री और रियल एस्टेट में इन्वेस्ट करते थे। रकम इन्वेस्ट करने का काम दो सेलिब्रिटी (कंपनी की दो ब्रांड एंबेसडर) के माध्यम से किया जाता था। सेलिब्रिटी ही फिल्म प्रॉड्यूसर से संपर्क करती थीं।

संस्था के विनोद तिवारी, अंगद कुशवाह और शशांक श्रीवास्तव पुलिस रिमांड पर हैं। विनोद संस्था का स्टेट हेड है। अब तक की जांच में सामने आया है कि जमा कराई गई रकम का 90 प्रतिशत हिस्सा मुंबई फिर वहां से हवाला के माध्यम से सिंगापुर भेजा जाता था। कंपनी में दो सेलिब्रिटी को ब्रांड एंबेसडर बनाया गया था। इनके माध्यम से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में मोटी रकम इन्वेस्ट किए जाने का पता चला है।

आरोपियों ने भोपाल समेत छह जिलों में पांच हजार से अधिक लोगों से 100 करोड़ से अधिक की ठगी की है। कंपनी का मुख्य सरगना यूपी निवासी समीर अग्रवाल सिंगापुर में बैठकर कंपनी संचालन करता है। मुंबई में कंपनी का गुप्ता बंधु संभालते हैं। एएसपी राजेश भदौरिया का कहना है कि इंदौर में भी कंपनी का ऑफिस संचालित होने का पता चला है। इसके बाद आरोपियों को लेकर एक टीम इंदौर भेजी गई है।

