  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  It Took 4:30 Hours To Extinguish The Corporation; 75 Feet High Building, Hydraulic Platform Could Reach Only 70 Feet

पंचानन में आग:निगम को बुझाने में लग गए 4:30 घंटे; 75 फीट ऊंचा भवन, 70 फीट तक ही पहुंच सका हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफॉर्म

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बड़ा सवाल... शहर में 35 मंजिला इमारतें बन रहीं हैं, ऐसे में निगम के इंतजाम नाकाफी

न्यू मार्केट स्थित पंचानन बिल्डिंग के 6 वें माले पर सोमवार देर रात 3 बजे आग लग गई। मंगलवार सुबह 7:30 बजे इस पर काबू पाया जा सका। सिर्फ एक माले पर लगी आग पर काबू पाने में साढ़े 4 घंटे लग गए। इसकी बड़ी वजह यह है कि निगम के पास आग बुझाने के पर्याप्त इंतजाम नहीं हैं। इस बिल्डिंग की ऊंचाई 75 फीट है। जबकि निगम के फायर ब्रिगेड के पास सिर्फ एक हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफॉर्म है, वह भी 70 फीट ऊंचाई तक ही आग पर काबू पा सकता है।

अब सवाल यह उठता है कि शहर में स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत 35 मंजिला (350 फीट) इमारतें भी बन रही हैं, ऐसे में इस प्लेटफॉर्म से 6 मंजिल तक ही आग बुझाने में मशक्क्त करना पड़ रही है। निगम के फायर ऑफिसर रामेश्वर नील ने इस बताया कि निगम काे 171 फीट के हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफाॅर्म की खरीदी की मंजूरी मिल गई है। लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि जिस शहर में 35 मंजिला इमारतें बन रही हैँ, वहां यह हाइड्रोलिक 17 मंजिल(करीब 171 फीट) तक ही आग बुझा पाएगा।

क्या-क्या खाक
6वें माले पर लघु उद्याेग निगम के चेयरमैन का कैबिन, 100 सीटर क्षमता का मीटिंग हाॅल एवं चेयरमैन के स्टाफ का कक्ष जलकर खाक हाे गया है। 1975 में बनी पंचानन बिल्डिंग में राजधानी का पहला रूफ टॉप रेस्टोरेंट था। 1978 में पर्यटन निगम ने यहां होटल शुरू किया था और यह 2001 तक संचालित हुआ।

प्रारंभिक जांच में आग लगने की वजह शाॅर्ट सर्किट बताई जा रही है

हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफॉर्म यहीं तक पहुंच पाया।
हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफॉर्म यहीं तक पहुंच पाया।

मैंने तत्काल कंट्रोल रूम को सूचना दी
मैं परिवार के साथ महाकाल दर्शन कर उज्जैन से लौट रहा था। रोशनपुरा चौराहा पर आने पर पंचानन भवन की टॉप फ्लोर पर आग देख कर फायर कंट्रोल रूम को सूचना दी। जब मैंने आग देखी तब तक यह काफी बढ़ चुकी थी। ऐसा लगता है कि शायद आधा घंटा या इससे अधिक समय से आग लगी हुई थी। लेकिन रात होने की वजह से किसी को पता नहीं चल सका। - मोहित सोनी, प्रत्यक्षदर्शी

45 साल पुरानी है बिल्डिंग
नहीं था फायर कंट्रोल सिस्टम
फायर ऑफिसर रामेश्वर नील ने बताया कि बिल्डिंग में हमें कहीं भी फायर कंट्रोल सिस्टम नहीं मिला। यदि वहां पूरे इंतजाम होते तो ऊपरी मंजिल तक पानी आसानी से पहुंचाया जा सकता था। इतनी बड़ी बिल्डिंग में फायर अलार्म और हर फ्लोर पर पानी पहुंचाने के इंतजाम होना चाहिए।

पूरे इंतजाम हैं, चाहे तो देख लें
लघु उद्योग निगम के जीएम (एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन) आरके रैकवार ने बताया कि बिल्डिंग में पूरा फायर कंट्रोल सिस्टम लगा है। कोई भी इसे देख सकता है। निगम के एमडी मारूत सिंह ने बताया कि-टॉप फ्लोर पर चेयरमैन का ऑफिस है, लेकिन निगम में चेयरमैन नहीं होने से यह खाली पड़ा है। ऑफिस का पूरा डेटा क्लाउड पर है, इसलिए रिकाॅर्ड का कोई नुकसान नहीं है।

