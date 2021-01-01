पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेरा चेयरमैन की तलाश शुरू:जुलानिया, केके सिंह, मनाेज हाे सकते हैं दावेदार

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • नगरीय प्रशासन ने आवेदन मंगाए

चार महीने से रिक्त पड़े भू-संपदा विनियामक प्राधिकरण (रेरा) के चेयरमैन पद के लिए तलाश शुरू हो गई है। नगरीय प्रशासन ने चेयरमैन के साथ ही खाली सदस्य (टेक्निकल) पद के लिए भी आवेदन बुलाए हैं। इसमें शर्त रखी गई है कि मप्र कैडर के ऐसे आईएएस अफसर ही आवेदन करें, जाे मुख्य सचिव, अपर मुख्य सचिव या प्रमुख सचिव के पद से 1 जनवरी 2020 के बाद रिटायर हुए हैं या 31 दिसंबर 2021 तक रिटायर हो रहे हैं।

सदस्य के लिए राज्य सरकार में अधिकारी के रूप में नगरीय विकास, रियल एस्टेट या इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के क्षेत्र में 15 साल का अनुभव मांगा गया है। इनका रिटायरमेंट भी 1 जनवरी 2020 से 31 दिसंबर 2021 के बीच का होना चाहिए। आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 8 फरवरी है। चेयरमैन का चयन हाईकोर्ट के जज, विधि विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव और नगरीय प्रशासन के प्रमुख सचिव की समिति करेगी।

प्रशासन अकादमी के महानिदेशक एपी श्रीवास्तव, माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के अध्यक्ष आरएस जुलानिया, कृषि उत्पादन आयुक्त केके सिंह, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास के अपर मुख्य सचिव मनोज श्रीवास्तव आदि रेरा चेयरमैन पद के दावेदार हो सकते हैं। बता दें कि अंटोनी डिसा को सितंबर 2020 में रेरा चेयरमैन पद से हटा दिया गया था, जबकि उनका कार्यकाल करीब एक वर्ष बचा हुआ था।

