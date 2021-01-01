पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवलदार की मौत:कार की टक्कर से हवा में उछले और फुटपाथ से जा टकराए

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • सोमवार रात सड़क हादसे में हुई थी हवलदार की मौत

नेहरू नगर पुलिस लाइन में पदस्थ हवलदार सुरेंद्र सिंह की जान इंदौर पासिंग तेज रफ्तार कार ने ली थी। सुरेंद्र पूर्व विधायक के रिश्तेदार भी हैं। थाना प्रभारी अरेरा हिल्स आरके सिंह ने बताया कि रविवार देर रात 10:45 बजे ये हादसा झरनेश्वर मंदिर से शौर्य स्मारक की ओर आने वाली सड़क पर हुआ। पुलिस लाइन में रहने वाले सुरेंद्र सिंह (59) की ड्यूटी रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में लगाई गई थी।

हादसे के वक्त वह बाइक से ड्यूटी जा रहे थे। तभी शौर्य स्मारक की ओर से आ रही तेज रफ्तार कार (एमपी 09 डब्ल्यूसी 6716) ने उन्हें सामने से टक्कर मार दी। इससे सुरेंद्र करीब 15 फीट ऊपर उछलकर कार के अगले शीशे पर सिर के बल जा गिरे। इसके बाद वह फुटपाथ पर भी सिर के बल ही गिरे। इससे उनकी मौत हो गई। कार के अगले हिस्से में फंसी उनकी बाइक करीब 50 मीटर तक घिसटने के बाद दो टुकड़े हो गई। कार के चारों टायर लॉक हो गए और एयरबैग भी खुल गए थे।

ड्राइवर कार छोड़कर भाग निकला। पुलिस ने परिवहन की वेबसाइट के जरिए पता लगाया कि कार इंदौर के कालिंदी मिड टाउन नीलगिरी अपार्टमेंट निवासी देवेंद्र कुमार सिंह के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड है। पुलिस की टीम आरोपी की तलाश में इंदौर के लिए रवाना हो गई है।

