  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Jyotiraditya Scindia Interview Update: | BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia On Madhya Pradesh By Election Result 2020

नतीजों पर सिंधिया की प्रतिक्रिया:मैं अतीत में नहीं जीता, मेरा वर्तमान भाजपा है; लोगों की सेवा करके हमने जीत हासिल की

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कहा कि गद्दार मैं नहीं कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह हैं।

भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया 3 नवंबर को मतदान के बाद दिल्ली चले गए थे। मंगलवार मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि मैं अतीत में नहीं जीता, कांग्रेस मेरा अतीत है और भाजपा वर्तमान। कांग्रेस की हार पर प्रतिक्रिया देने से बचते हुए उन्होंने कहा- मैं अतीत में नहीं जीता हूं। वर्तमान और भविष्य में जीता हूं और वर्तमान में भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता हूं। कांग्रेस पार्टी मेरा अतीत है। अतीत पर बात नहीं करना चाहूंगा। पिछले आठ महीने से मैं विनम्रता के पैमाने पर खड़ा रहा हूं। आज मैं भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता हूं इसलिए भाजपा से जुड़े प्रश्नों का जवाब जरूर दूंगा।

पार्टी के पक्ष में स्पष्ट जनादेश देने के लिए मैं राज्य की जनता का आभारी हूं और विकास, प्रगति, जन सेवा ही हमारा संकल्प रहेगा। नतीजों ने साबित किया है कि गद्दार कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह हैं। मेरी मंशा, आशा-अभिलाषा कभी कुर्सी की नहीं रही है। केवल एक ही मंशा है लोगों के दिल में जगह बनाना। मैं भाजपा का एक आम कार्यकर्ता हूं और मेरा एक ही रास्ता है, जनसेवा और विकास का रास्ता।

भाजपा की सफलता का राज स्पष्ट है, भाजपा के लिए सबसे महत्वपूर्ण देश की जनता है और उसकी सेवा है। दूसरा भाजपा में एक-एक कार्यकर्ता उतना ही महत्वपूर्ण है, जितना सबसे बड़ा नेता। तीसरा, जो अनुशासन भाजपा में है, एक लकीर खींची जाती है और फिर सब लोग उसी में जुट जाते हैं। उस एकजुटता को मैंने आठ महीने से प्रत्यक्ष रूप से अनुभव किया गया है, ये मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं इस पार्टी का सदस्य हूं।

मेरे पूज्य पिता की शुरुआत भी जनसंघ से हुई थी। 1971 में उन्होंने जनसंघ ज्वाइन किया था और 1980 में कांग्रेस में जुड़े थे। मेरी जिंदगी प्रगति, विकास और सेवा से जुड़ी है। जब एक निर्णायक मोड़ आता है, जब आप देखते हैं कि अन्याय हो रहा है, भ्रष्टाचार हो रहा है, वादाखिलाफी हो रही है। तब आपके पास दो उपाय होते हैं कि या तो मूकदर्शक बनकर उसका साथ दे दो या उसके खिलाफ खड़े हो जाओ। जैसा कि कमलनाथ जी ने मुझे एक सलाह दी थी कि सड़क पर उतर जाओ तो मैं सड़क पर उतर गया।

