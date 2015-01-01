पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इमरती देवी की बेबाकी:मैं हारी नहीं हूं, जीती हूं, सरकार मेरी है; जो जीते हैं वे 1 हैंडपंप नहीं लगवा पाएंगे

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर मंगलवार की है, जहां पर चुनाव नतीजे आने के बाद एक बुजुर्ग महिला के गले लगकर इमरती देवी रो पड़ीं। हालांकि आज इमरती देवी के सुर बदले हुए नजर आए।
  • डबरा विधानसभा सीट से चुनाव हार गई हैं पूर्व मंत्री इमरती देवी

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में भाजपा को सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा देने वाली इमरती देवी खुद अपनी सीट डबरा नहीं बचा पाईं। वह यहां से अपने समधी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे से करीब 8 हजार वोटों से हार गईं। उन्होंने मीडिया से चर्चा में कहा कि मैं हारी नहीं हूं, जीती हूं, सत्ता-सरकार मेरी है; जो जीते हैं, वो एक हैंडपंप भी नहीं लगवा पाएंगे। विधायक निधि का सारा पैसा कोरोना फंड में चला गया, अब वो क्या खर्च कर पाएंगे।

साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि ‘शिवराज भाई साहब, महाराज, नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर मेरे हैं। इमरती सबके दिल में छाई हुई है। मेरी सबसे बात हुई है, सबने कहा है- हम साथ हैं। मैं सुख और दुख दोनों में सुखी रहती हूं, सत्ता और सरकार हमारी है। मैंने कार्यकर्ताओं को भी कहा कि दुखी होने की जरूरत नहीं है। मैंने भाजपा को डबरा में 30 हजार वोट मिलते थे। ऐसे में 60 हजार मत लेकर आई हूं। भाजपा के मतों को दोगुना किया है।’

इमरती ने कहा कि ‘डबरा की जनता पर मेरा पूरा भरोसा आज भी है और कल भी रहेगा। मैं दो साल में सब संभाल लूंगी। इसके बाद फिर से चुनाव लडूंगी। मैंने हार का सामना नहीं बल्कि जीत का सामना किया है।‘

कांग्रेस छोड़ने को लेकर कहा कि ‘अपनी खुशी से कांग्रेस छोड़ी थी। कमलनाथ जी ने क्षेत्र विकास के लिए कोई सहयोग नहीं किया। इसलिए कांग्रेस को छोड़ दिया। इमरती देवी ने कहा कि मैं पहले भी जनता के साथ थी और आज भी हूं। जनता ने मेरा हमेशा साथ दिया है। इमरती देवी ने सुरेश राजे को लेकर कहा कि वे जीत भले ही गए पर क्षेत्र में एक हैंडपंप तक नहीं लगवा पाएंगे।'

बता दें कि डबरा सीट पर तीन बार की विधायक रही इमरती देवी को इस बार उपचुनाव में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। उन्हें कांग्रेस के सुरेश राजे ने 7568 वोटों से हराया है। पूर्व इमरती देवी को चुनाव के दौरान कमलनाथ ने आइटम कह दिया था, इसके बाद भाजपा ने इसे मुद्दा बनाते हुए कमलनाथ पर चौतरफा हमले किए थे और चुनाव आयोग भी मामला पहुंच गया था।

इमरती और समधी 2013 में रहे थे आमने-सामने

इससे पहले वर्ष 2013 के चुनाव में दोनों पहले बार आमने-सामने आए थे। तब भाजपा से सुरेश राजे और इमरती कांग्रेस से चुनावी मैदान में थीं। तब इमरती ने राजे को हराया था। इसके बाद वर्ष 2018 में इमरती के सामने भाजपा से कप्तान सिंह मैदान में रहे। 2018 में ही इमरती के विधायक रहते हुए सुरेश राजे भाजपा से कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए, लेकिन सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद इमरती के भाजपा में जाने के बाद दोनों इस उपचुनाव में फिर आमने सामने आ गए। भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती के भाई की बेटी की शादी सुरेश राजे के बड़े भाई के बेटे से हुई है। इस रिश्ते से वो आपस में समधी भी हुए।

