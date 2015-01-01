पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:कलार समाज ने दीपों से दिया महामारी से बचाव का संदेश

भोपाल37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में शनिवार को शाहपुरा समेत कई स्थानों पर भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु की जयंती मनाई गई। सहस्त्रबाहु कलचुरी महासभा कलार समाज ने अपने आराध्य भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु मंदिर वसंतकुंज शाहपुरा में पूजा-अर्चना के बाद समाज के ध्वज व भगवान के पोस्टर-बैनर के साथ शोभायात्रा निकाली।

राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष राजाराम शिवहरे ने बताया कि आयोजन में हैहय कलचुरी समाज समिति के सदस्य भी शामिल थे। शाहपुरा तालाब घाट पर आटे के करीब दस हजार दीप प्रज्जवलित किए। इन दीपों को शाब्दिक आकार देकर महामारी से बचाव के लिए लिखा गया सावधानी व सुरक्षा जरूरी है। दूसरा संदेश स्किल इंडिया लिखा गया।

हनुमान मंदिर में वरिष्ठ नागरिक मंच ने की पूजा
वरिष्ठ नागरिक मंच कलार समाज के तत्वावधान में हर्षवर्धन नगर पंपापुर हनुमान मंदिर में भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु की जयंती मनाई गई। अध्यक्ष कल्पना राय ने बताया कि पूजा-अर्चना कर भगवान की 501 दीपों से आरती उतारी गई।

कलश यात्रा निकाली
क्षत्रिय कलार मराठा समाज ने सहस्त्रार्जुन मंदिर अशोका गार्डन में जयंती मनाई। इसके पूर्व शक्ति मंदिर से कलश यात्रा निकाली गई। प्रवक्ता सुधाकर राउत ने बताया कि पूजा में पूर्व मंत्री पीसी शर्मा व पूर्व पार्षद मंजू बारकिया, कौशल राय, विशाल राय. आशीष राय शामिल थे।

